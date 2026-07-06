South Africa Promised to Be a Continental Knowledge Hub - Instead, We Are Turning Inward

opinion

A good higher education system must be globally connected if it is to serve its citizens and the common good.

Three months ago, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education told a national television audience that he would give my Daily Maverick column on foreign academics "zero". He then announced that Rhodes University was now on the committee's radar because of my opinion piece.

You don't get that level of emotional reaction unless you have struck a nerve. The committee's nerve, it turns out, is the evidence.

When the committee met again on 24 June, it received updated data from the Department of Higher Education and Training. After months of parliamentary pressure, and threats of Special Investigating Unit investigations and a commission of inquiry, it turns out that universities follow the law. And they record what the law requires them to record. Visa status, permanent residency and citizenship are matters held in individual HR files, as employment law requires.

The committee chair described the numbers at UCT -- where foreign professors outnumber black African, coloured and Indian professors combined at full professor level -- as "extremely worrying". The minister of higher education cautioned that permanent residents are South Africans under the country's labour law and warned against treating all foreign-born academics as a single...