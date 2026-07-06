Malawi: Man Struck By Train in Salima - Police Rush Victim to Hospital

A man has been struck by a train near Sikelo village in the Traditional Authority Kalonga area of Salima District, Nyasa Times can confirm.

The victim is understood to have been standing on the railway line as the train approached and was unable to move clear in time before impact.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say the train was unable to stop before striking the man.

Police have since transported the victim to Salima District Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

This is a breaking news story. Nyasa Times is gathering more information and will update as details emerge.