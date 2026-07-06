Somalia: Puntland Rejects Federal Role in Approving Resource Deals

5 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia, July 5 — Puntland region said on Sunday that it holds the constitutional authority to manage and exploit natural resources within its territory and territorial waters, rejecting any federal government role in approving such activities without its consent.

In a statement, the Puntland administration said its position was based on both the Puntland Constitution and Somalia's Provisional Federal Constitution, arguing that it has the legal right to administer natural resources located within its jurisdiction.

The regional government also accused what it described as Somali and Turkish commercial networks of attempting to engage in resource-related activities without authorisation. It said no foreign company, including Turkish firm SOMTURK, would be allowed to operate on land or at sea in Puntland unless it had received formal approval from the regional authorities.

Puntland warned it would take legal action against any individual or company carrying out activities that violate its laws and licensing procedures, adding that it would conduct investigations, monitoring and inspections to safeguard the rule of law and coastal security.

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The statement further said Somalia's federal government has no legal authority to issue contracts or licences related to Puntland's natural resources unless such arrangements are negotiated and agreed upon in accordance with the country's federal system.

The announcement highlights continuing tensions between Puntland and the federal government over the control and management of Somalia's natural resources, an issue that has remained a source of political dispute for years.

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