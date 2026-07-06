Uganda: Museveni to Headline Launch of Anti-Corruption Campaign in Bulambuli

The Ministry of Local Government has announced a nationwide campaign aimed at exposing and combating corruption in local governments, with the initiative set to be launched during a three-day field visit to Bulambuli District from July 8 to 10, 2026.

In a letter dated June 30, 2026, Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi informed district leaders of the planned launch and asked them to make the necessary preparations for the exercise.

"This is to inform you that I will be visiting Bulambuli District from July 8 to 10, 2026 for the launching of the country-wide mega campaign to 'Expose and Fight Corrupt Officials in Local Governments'," Balaam wrote in a communication addressed to the Chief Administrative Officer, LC5 Chairperson, Resident District Commissioner, District Internal Security Officer and District Police Commander.

The minister said President Museveni is expected to officiate at the launch as chief guest.

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"During the launch, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda is expected to be the Chief Guest," the letter stated.

According to the programme, the first two days of the visit will be dedicated to the inspection of government programmes and projects implemented over the past three years.

The exercise will culminate in a public accountability forum on July 10 at Bulegeni District Farm Institute, where leaders and citizens are expected to discuss service delivery and the management of public resources.

"The programme will be as follows: Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9, 2026 - General inspection of all government programmes for the last three years. Friday, July 10, 2026 - Public Audit Rally at Bulegeni District Farm Institute," the minister noted.

The campaign is part of broader government efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability and service delivery in local governments.

The Ministry of Local Government says the initiative is aligned with its mandate of coordinating and supporting local governments to deliver efficient and sustainable services, as well as its vision of building democratic and accountable local government systems that effectively serve citizens.

Copies of the communication were also sent to the Minister of State for Local Government, area Members of Parliament and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government.