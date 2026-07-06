South Africa: How Mkhwanazi's Allegations Reshaped the Fight Against Organised Crime in the SAPS

5 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

One year after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's shocking allegations, the Madlanga Commission has unveiled deep-rooted corruption within the SAPS, exposing high-ranking officials entangled in organised crime.

The fallout has been unprecedented. Twelve months after KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive briefing on 6 July 2025, 13 police officers, including National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, are facing criminal charges, while a further 15 members are the subject of disciplinary proceedings.

Mkhwanazi alleged that high-level officials, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, were colluding with a criminal syndicate. Following these claims, Mchunu was placed on special leave, and President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to investigate the allegations.

VIDEO Watch - Inside Mkhwanazi's claims: South Africa held hostage by criminal cartel July 18, 2025 Among the matters that emerged was that of the R228-million SAPS health services contract awarded to Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala's company Medicare24 Tshwane in June 2024. The contract was terminated in May 2025.

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The accused, along with Matlala and his business associate James Murray, face charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering. Masemola is only charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act. The State alleges that Matlala bribed senior police officers, including generals, to secure the contract, which was awarded in June 2024. The group first appeared in court in March.

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