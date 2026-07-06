Tanzania: Govt Backs Cooperatives to Drive Economic Growth

Dodoma — THE government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the cooperative sector as a key driver of Tanzania's economic transformation, pledging to deepen reforms aimed at improving governance, expanding digital services and increasing access to affordable financing for cooperatives.

Opening the International Day of Cooperatives celebrations in Dodoma on Sunday on behalf of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Deputy Permanent Secretary responsible for Crop Development and Food Security, Professor Peter Msofe, said the government views cooperatives as a strategic pillar for achieving the country's long-term development goals.

He said the government will continue implementing the "Protect Cooperatives, Choose Integrity" campaign to strengthen transparency, accountability and the fight against corruption within cooperative societies.

"Cooperatives built on integrity inspire confidence among members and attract more investment," Prof Msofe said.

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He added that the government will accelerate digital transformation in the sector by encouraging cooperatives to adopt digital systems for record management, financial administration, elections, member services and product marketing.

"We want cooperatives to embrace digital technology to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability while reducing opportunities for mismanagement," he said.

Prof Msofe said the government will also continue working with the Tanzania Cooperative Bank (TCB), Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOS) and other financial institutions to expand access to affordable credit for cooperatives and their members.

He said easier access to finance would enable cooperatives to invest more in agricultural production, value addition and agribusiness, thereby increasing farmers' incomes and contributing to national economic growth.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary noted that the government is placing greater emphasis on value addition to agricultural produce, saying the cooperative movement has a critical role in supporting the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

He said the Vision expects the private sector to contribute about 70 per cent of the country's economic output required to attain a one-trillion-dollar economy, with cooperatives expected to play a significant role in achieving that target.

Prof Msofe further said the government will continue encouraging greater participation of women and young people in cooperative societies to ensure they fully benefit from economic opportunities.

He urged cooperative members to actively participate in their societies' economic activities, elect leaders of integrity, safeguard cooperative assets and promptly report any signs of fraud or misuse of resources.

This year's International Day of Cooperatives is commemorated under the theme "Cooperatives for a Peaceful World."

During the event, the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) and Mixx signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at promoting digital technology and financial services within the cooperative sector to accelerate financial inclusion and improve financial management.

Speaking at the event, TCDC Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Benson Ndiege, said cooperatives remain an important instrument for promoting democracy, economic empowerment and social cohesion.

"Cooperatives bring people together to discuss, make joint decisions and solve common economic challenges. Strong cooperatives build strong communities and contribute to lasting peace," he said.

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Dr Ndiege said strengthening cooperatives would continue to improve members' livelihoods by creating wealth, generating employment and enhancing social stability.

Earlier, a lecturer from Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU), Mr Bahati Rukiko, said this year's global theme reflects growing international concern over rising poverty, unemployment, social inequality, conflicts and climate change.

He said cooperatives provide an effective platform for promoting inclusive economic development, reducing income disparities and strengthening social cohesion, making them an important vehicle for achieving sustainable peace and development.

Mr Rukiko, however, called for stronger governance, greater accountability and improved transparency within cooperative societies to enable the sector to realise its full potential in supporting Tanzania's development agenda.