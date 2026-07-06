Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Bids Farewell to Departing EU Ambassador

5 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, July 5 — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali received the European Union's ambassador to Somalia, Francesca Di Mauro, on Sunday for a farewell meeting as the diplomat concludes her posting in the Horn of Africa nation.

According to Somalia's foreign ministry, Ali praised Di Mauro for her work during her tenure, thanking her for her contribution to strengthening relations and cooperation between the European Union and Somalia.

The minister also congratulated Di Mauro on her appointment as Director for Africa at the European External Action Service (EEAS), wishing her success in her new role.

Ali thanked the European Union for its continued support to Somalia, particularly in the areas of development, security and state-building, the ministry said.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining and deepening cooperation between Somalia and the European Union, expressing their readiness to further strengthen bilateral ties in the future.

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