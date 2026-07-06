South Africa: Gauteng Offers Counselling to Families of Protest Victims - South African News Briefs - July 6, 2026

Gauteng Offers Support After Ratanda Protest Deaths

The Gauteng government has offered trauma counselling to the families of two men killed during violent service delivery protests in Ratanda, reports EWN. Residents had demonstrated over prolonged water outages. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the grieving families, describing the meetings as emotional and acknowledging the pain caused by the deaths of Katleho Mokeona and Sipho Motaung. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the fatalities. Social justice organisations have criticised the government and police, arguing the deaths could have been avoided if basic services had been adequately provided.

Man Arrested With Suspected Khat at Cape Town Airport

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Police have arrested a man at Cape Town International Airport after allegedly finding more than 50 kilograms of suspected khat concealed in three suitcases, reports SABC News. Officers reportedly acted on information about a suspicious passenger in the airport's Central Terminal Building before conducting a search that led to the seizure. The suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court. The police said the arrest reflects ongoing efforts by border policing units to combat drug trafficking.

'Cat' Matlala's Commission Testimony Postponed

The Madlanga Commission has postponed the anticipated testimony of alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, despite previously subpoenaing him to appear, reports EWN. Instead of testifying, his legal representatives will attend the hearing while the commission seeks a new date for his evidence, without giving reasons for the delay. Matlala remains central to the commission's investigation into alleged corruption involving a R228 million SAPS health services contract and alleged links to senior police officials, following the recent rejection of his plea agreement on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.

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