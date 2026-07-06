Zimbabwean Migrant Allegedly Killed in South Africa's Mpumalanga Amid Continuing Xenophobic Attacks

FEAR is spreading among migrant communities in Mpumalanga, South Africa, after allegations surfaced last week of a deadly attack on a Zimbabwean national.

The incident occurred as anti-immigrant protestors combed the area in the aftermath of the June 30 deadline for foreigners to leave South Africa.

According to an audio recording that has gone viral on social media, a Zimbabwean man identified only as "Mukotami" and a colleague were allegedly attacked while at an apostolic shrine during all-night prayers. Mukotami reportedly died from injuries sustained in the vicious attack.

The survivor, whose voice is heard in the recording, claims they were chased to a riverine area and forced into the water as assailants threw stones, axes, and knives.

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"I and Mukotami had gone near the bridge to pray. We were traced by the fire that we lit after our 6pm prayer, but we later put it out.

"Just after concluding the 12 midnight prayer, all hell broke loose as the unknown men descended and started bludgeoning us with stones, axes and knives. We fled towards a gulley and into the water. They continued throwing objects at us and we cried out for help while also pleading for mercy," the unidentified survivor is heard narrating in the audio

"I survived by hiding underwater, and playing dead while I firmly held onto some reeds with only my nose out of the water.

"The attackers believed we were both dead and went away. After noticing that the coast was clear, l emerged out of the freezing water. I was badly injured and disoriented as l had lost a lot of blood. I couldn't locate Mukotami and struggled back home to get help."

In recent days, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and other SADC governments activated consular and repatriation programmes to assist nationals to return home safely following growing anti-migrant sentiments across the Limpopo. The Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria said it was coordinating with SA authorities to ensure voluntary repatriation and to monitor reports of xenophobic incidents.

Rights groups have warned that economic pressure is fuelling hostility towards migrants, particularly in peri-urban and rural areas where competition for jobs and resources is high.

Community leaders and migrant advocacy groups are reportedly calling for urgent protection and an independent investigation into the Mpumalanga incident.