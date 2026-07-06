Kenya: PS Omollo Warns Kisumu Youth Against Crime Amid Rising Insecurity

Kisumu — Interior Principal Secretary Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has warned young people engaging in criminal activities in Kisumu that unemployment cannot be used as justification for lawlessness, affirming that the government will firmly deal with individuals threatening peace and security.

Speaking on Friday during a burial ceremony in Seme Sub-county in Kisumu, Omollo said security agencies have heightened surveillance and intensified operations following a rise in criminal activities in the lakeside city in recent months.

The Principal Secretary urged residents to work closely with security officers by sharing timely information that can help identify and arrest criminal suspects.

"It is true that unemployment remains a challenge, and the government is implementing programmes to create opportunities for young people. But lack of jobs cannot be used as an excuse to engage in criminal activities or endanger the lives and property of other Kenyans," Omollo said.

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Omollo assured residents that security agencies have been placed on high alert to restore order and protect communities from criminal gangs operating in the region.

He warned that individuals involved in violence, robbery, and other forms of criminal activity would face the full force of the law regardless of their age or social background.

"Our security officers are on high alert and will firmly deal with criminal elements. We will not allow a few individuals to create fear and insecurity in Kisumu or any other part of the country," he stated.

The PS emphasized that maintaining peace and security remains a top government priority, especially in urban centres experiencing rising insecurity and gang-related incidents.

Omollo appealed to members of the public to strengthen collaboration with law enforcement agencies, noting that community policing remains one of the most effective tools in combating crime.

He urged residents not to shield criminals but instead volunteer information that could help dismantle criminal networks within their neighbourhoods.

"The fight against crime requires the support of every citizen. We urge residents to share intelligence with security agencies so that those involved in criminal activities can be arrested and prosecuted," he said.

According to Omollo, successful crime prevention depends on strong partnerships between communities and security agencies.

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Beyond security concerns, Omollo highlighted ongoing government development initiatives in the Nyanza region, saying the projects are aimed at improving livelihoods and addressing long-standing socio-economic challenges.

He said investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare demonstrate the government's commitment to transforming the region and expanding economic opportunities for residents.

The PS noted that parts of the Nyanza region have lagged behind in development for years due to poor roads, inadequate learning facilities, and strained public health infrastructure.

According to him, the current administration is working to bridge these gaps through targeted development programmes designed to spur economic growth and improve living standards.

Omollo also weighed in on the country's political landscape, expressing confidence that the Luo community would continue participating in the national government beyond 2032.

He predicted that President William Ruto would secure a second term in the 2027 General Election, citing ongoing development projects and government investments in the region.

"This is the time for the community to support the government's development agenda. We believe the progress already being witnessed will earn President Ruto the backing of the people as the country heads to the 2027 General Election," Omollo said.

His remarks come amid increasing political activity and renewed debate over development, governance, and regional representation ahead of the next election cycle.