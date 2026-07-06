Kenya: IEBC Set to Deliver Judgment in Case Against Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), through its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee, is set to deliver its judgment in a case involving Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia over alleged violations of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The case arises from claims that the legislator made inflammatory remarks during a political campaign rally held in Ol Kalou Constituency, remarks that allegedly breached regulations governing political conduct during electoral activities.

The matter has attracted significant political and legal attention, particularly after dramatic scenes unfolded during the committee proceedings when Muhia's legal team staged a walkout in protest.

During the hearing, Muhia's lawyers filed a preliminary objection challenging the legality and constitution of the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee. The legal team argued that the panel lacked the proper mandate and authority to preside over the case.

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The objection temporarily disrupted proceedings as the defense questioned whether the committee had been lawfully established under Kenya's electoral laws.

However, the IEBC dismissed the objection, maintaining that the committee was properly constituted and fully empowered under the law to enforce compliance with the Electoral Code of Conduct.

According to the commission, the committee operates within its constitutional and statutory mandate to ensure political actors adhere to ethical campaign standards and maintain peaceful electoral processes.

The commission insisted that enforcing electoral discipline remains critical in safeguarding the integrity of Kenya's democratic processes, especially during politically charged campaign periods.

IEBC officials noted that the Electoral Code of Conduct is designed to curb hate speech, inflammatory rhetoric, incitement, and actions that may undermine peaceful elections.

The case against Muhia now places renewed focus on the commission's role in regulating political conduct and addressing disputes arising from campaign activities.

Political analysts say the ruling could set an important precedent on how electoral disputes involving campaign speech and political conduct are handled ahead of future elections.

Following the dismissal of their objection, Muhia's legal team indicated that they would escalate the matter to the High Court, signaling a potentially prolonged legal battle.

The move could open a fresh constitutional debate over the powers and operational structure of the IEBC's enforcement mechanisms.

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The anticipated judgment is expected to determine whether the legislator violated the Electoral Code and whether any sanctions or penalties may be imposed.

The case continues to draw public interest amid growing scrutiny over political rhetoric and accountability among elected leaders during campaign periods in Kenya.