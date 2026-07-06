Kenya: DCI Summons Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda Over Kisii Convoy Attack

Kisii — Police have summoned Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament Zaheer Jhanda to appear before detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Kisii County to assist with ongoing investigations into the violent attacks on a Linda Mwananchi convoy.

The summons comes as security agencies intensify investigations into Friday's chaos at Keumbu along the Kisii-Keroka Road, an incident that has already led to the arrest of seven suspects.

According to the National Police Service, detectives are pursuing additional leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attacks and determine whether more individuals were involved.

Police confirmed that four additional suspects were arrested during a joint security operation conducted by officers from Keumbu Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Kisii Central office.

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The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to seven as investigators widen the probe into the violence.

Authorities say the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to restore calm and ensure all those linked to the attacks are brought to justice.

While police have not disclosed the specific reasons behind Jhanda's summons, investigators indicated that they are seeking information that could help piece together events leading to the violent confrontation.

Security officials maintained that investigations remain active and warned that additional arrests could follow depending on the outcome of ongoing inquiries.

"The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are pursuing further leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify any additional suspects," the National Police Service said in a statement.

The incident has sparked fresh concern over rising political tensions and security challenges in parts of Kisii County.

Police have since heightened surveillance in the area and appealed to residents to cooperate with investigators by volunteering any information that may assist with the probe.

Authorities emphasized that anyone found culpable in orchestrating or participating in the violence will face the law regardless of their status or political affiliation.

The case continues to attract public attention as detectives work to uncover the motive behind the attacks and identify all those involved.