Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Returns to Mt Kenya Ahead of Ol Kalou By-Election

6 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The ODM-affiliated Linda Mwananchi faction is set to return to the Mt Kenya region with another round of political rallies, this time targeting Nyandarua County.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata announced that the movement will launch the tour with a church service at Kanjuri Church before addressing residents in Ngorika, Ol Kalou Town and Nyahururu.

The visit comes barely a month after the outfit staged a high-profile rally in Thika as part of efforts to expand its influence across the region.

The planned rallies also coincide with the final days of campaigning for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election scheduled for July 16, where political parties are intensifying campaigns to woo voters.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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