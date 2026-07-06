Angola: President João Lourenço Congratulates Cabo Verde On Its Independence Anniversary

5 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço congratulated the people and Government of Cabo Verde on the celebration of the country's 50th Anniversary of national independence, marked on Sunday.

In a message sent to his counterpart, José Maria Neves, the Angolan leader praises the significant achievements Cabo Verde has attained over these five decades of an exemplary journey, highlighting accomplishments worthy of appreciation in the economic, cultural, social, and sports spheres.

He emphasizes the dignified manner in which Cabo Verdeans have represented not only their country but Africa as a whole at the ongoing World Cup.

The Angolan Head of State highlights the highly fruitful cooperation between the two nations, expressing a desire to expand and deepen these ties "so that we may leverage the capabilities of our respective countries for the progress and development of Angola and Cabo Verde."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He reiterates that the friendship between the two peoples and countries is sincere, deep, and solid; these factors--present in the exchanges between Angola and Cabo Verde since their respective independence--form the foundation upon which the continued strengthening of bilateral cooperation will rest.

"Please accept, Your Excellency, our best wishes for good health, personal well-being, and prosperity for the people of Cabo Verde," he concludes.

Cabo Verde's independence was proclaimed on July 5, 1975, by Abílio Duarte, then President of the National People's Assembly.

The struggle against Portuguese colonialism was led by the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cabo Verde (PAIGC), founded by Amílcar Cabral.

Relations between Angola and Cabo Verde are historic, fraternal, and considered strategic. The two countries share deep cultural ties and cooperate actively in multilateral forums such as the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) and the Organization of African Countries with Portuguese as an Official Language (PALOP). DC/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.