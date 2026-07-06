Angola: President João Lourenço Congratulates Cabo Verde On Its Independence Anniversary

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço congratulated the people and Government of Cabo Verde on the celebration of the country's 50th Anniversary of national independence, marked on Sunday.

In a message sent to his counterpart, José Maria Neves, the Angolan leader praises the significant achievements Cabo Verde has attained over these five decades of an exemplary journey, highlighting accomplishments worthy of appreciation in the economic, cultural, social, and sports spheres.

He emphasizes the dignified manner in which Cabo Verdeans have represented not only their country but Africa as a whole at the ongoing World Cup.

The Angolan Head of State highlights the highly fruitful cooperation between the two nations, expressing a desire to expand and deepen these ties "so that we may leverage the capabilities of our respective countries for the progress and development of Angola and Cabo Verde."

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He reiterates that the friendship between the two peoples and countries is sincere, deep, and solid; these factors--present in the exchanges between Angola and Cabo Verde since their respective independence--form the foundation upon which the continued strengthening of bilateral cooperation will rest.

"Please accept, Your Excellency, our best wishes for good health, personal well-being, and prosperity for the people of Cabo Verde," he concludes.

Cabo Verde's independence was proclaimed on July 5, 1975, by Abílio Duarte, then President of the National People's Assembly.

The struggle against Portuguese colonialism was led by the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cabo Verde (PAIGC), founded by Amílcar Cabral.

Relations between Angola and Cabo Verde are historic, fraternal, and considered strategic. The two countries share deep cultural ties and cooperate actively in multilateral forums such as the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) and the Organization of African Countries with Portuguese as an Official Language (PALOP). DC/DOJ