Morocco: Ounahi Fires Morocco Into Historic Second Straight World Cup Quarter-Final

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice in the second half before Soufiane Rahimi added a late third as the Atlas Lions ended Canada’s impressive run and moved into the last eight for the second consecutive tournament.

Morocco became the first African nation to reach the World Cup quarter-finals more than once after beating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in Houston on Saturday.

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice in the second half before Soufiane Rahimi added a late third as the Atlas Lions ended Canada's impressive run and moved into the last eight for the second consecutive tournament.

Morocco, who became Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists in Qatar in 2022, will now face either France or Paraguay in Boston on 9 July.

For African football, it was another major statement from a Moroccan side that continues to show it can handle the pressure of knockout football.

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The Atlas Lions were far from comfortable in the first half, but they improved after the break and finished strongly to extend their historic campaign.

Canada start with intensity

Canada began the match with energy and belief, backed by the confidence of a team that had already made history by winning World Cup matches for the first time.

The co-hosts pressed high, forced Morocco into mistakes and won several early corners.

Their best chance came after a loose pass from Morocco's defence allowed Ali Ahmed to find Tani Oluwaseyi.

The Canadian forward turned sharply away from Redouane Halhal and went through on goal, but Yassine Bounou, Morocco's Canada-born goalkeeper, spread himself well and saved with his left foot.

It was a crucial moment for Morocco, who struggled to impose their rhythm during the opening period.

Their problems grew in the 22nd minute when Ismael Saibari, their leading scorer at the tournament, was forced off with an apparent muscle injury.

Rahimi came on in his place, but Morocco still needed time to settle.

Ounahi breaks the game open

The second half brought a very different Morocco.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side played with more control, greater confidence and sharper movement in midfield.

The breakthrough arrived in the 50th minute from a clever set-piece routine.

Achraf Hakimi played the ball from the right across the edge of the penalty area, where Ounahi arrived near the D and swept a first-time shot past Maxime Crepeau and inside the left post.

It was a superb finish and a huge moment for the midfielder, whose first World Cup goal came when Morocco needed inspiration.

The goal changed the match.

Canada's intensity dropped, while Morocco grew in authority and began to find more space on the counter-attack.

Bounou alert as Morocco take control

Canada tried to respond and Tajon Buchanan tested Bounou with a low drive, but Morocco looked increasingly composed.

The Atlas Lions defended with discipline and waited for opportunities to break.

Their second goal arrived in the 82nd minute after a quick counter-attack.

Brahim Diaz laid the ball off to Ounahi, who drove a powerful shot high into the roof of the net to put Morocco firmly in control.

It was a historic brace.

Ounahi became the first African player to score twice in a World Cup knockout match since Senegal's Henri Camara against Sweden in 2002.

It also continued a remarkable personal record, with Morocco having won every match in which Ounahi has scored.

Rahimi seals Moroccan statement

Rahimi almost added a third when his header struck the crossbar, but he eventually got his goal deep into stoppage time.

Diaz slipped a pass through the Canadian defence, and Rahimi timed his run well before finishing smartly to complete a convincing victory.

The scoreline was harsh on Canada, who had started well and contributed to a lively contest, but Morocco's quality and experience told in the second half.

For the co-hosts, the defeat ended a proud World Cup journey that took them to the knockout stage and gave their supporters lasting memories.

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Morocco carry Africa's hopes again

Morocco's victory further strengthens their status as one of Africa's most reliable World Cup teams.

They have now reached back-to-back quarter-finals, something no African nation had previously achieved.

Their run in 2022 changed the continent's belief about what is possible at the World Cup.

This campaign is now proving that it was not a one-off.

The Atlas Lions have survived difficult moments, beaten strong opponents and shown the maturity required to win knockout matches.

With Ounahi producing his best performance of the tournament and Bounou again providing security in goal, Morocco will travel to Boston with belief.

The challenge will become even tougher from here.

But once again, Morocco are carrying African hopes deep into the World Cup.