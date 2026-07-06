South Africa: Cat Matlala's Testimony Put On Hold

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala was subpoenaed to testify before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday but the hearing has now been delayed.

His legal representatives will attend in his place, while the commission cited "heightened media and public interest" as the reason.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala was due to testify before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday. He is not going to.

The commission's evidence leaders have asked for his appearance to be postponed to a date that has not yet been announced. His legal representatives will attend in his place on Tuesday. The commission gave one reason: "heightened media and public interest" in his testimony.

Matlala remains a central figure in the commission's investigation into corruption and interference in the criminal justice system. He was expected to give evidence on the SAPS health services contract awarded to his company, his business dealings, and his alleged links to senior police officials.

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His case had already taken a turn before Tuesday's postponement. A court rejected his plea agreement with the state last week. Matlala had pleaded guilty to corruption, money laundering and fraud linked to the R228 million SAPS contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. A magistrate wanted a 12-year sentence instead of the eight years agreed, and gave the parties until 13 July to decide whether to accept it.

Matlala is not the only Madlanga Commission witness whose testimony has disappeared from the schedule recently. Businessman Tumelo Nku's testimony was postponed indefinitely last Thursday over security concerns. Days before that, senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan was shot in Johannesburg ahead of his own scheduled appearance and remains in hospital.

On Monday, 6 July, the commission is continuing to read the evidence against Khan into the record in his absence, even as he recovers.

Three of the commission's most closely watched witnesses have gone quiet in just over a week. The commission has not said whether the delays are connected.