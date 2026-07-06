Nigeria: 10 Dead, 6 Injured in Fatal Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

No fewer than 10 persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a fatal road crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday night.

The accident occurred at about 8:05 p.m. near Sapade Bridge in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The crash involved a white Sinotruk (CNHTC) truck bearing a "Dangote" inscription but no registration number and a white Toyota Hiace commercial bus with Lagos registration number EKY 290 YM.

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According to the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Toyota Hiace bus, which was conveying 18 passengers, collided with the truck after the truck driver allegedly reversed on the highway when he missed his route.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun FRSC Sector Command, Superintendent Route Commander Afolabi Odunsi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

Odunsi said preliminary investigations indicated that the crash resulted from speed violation, wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving.

He stated, "The truck driver reportedly reversed on the highway after missing his direction, while the approaching bus, travelling at high speed, attempted to navigate through the limited space available and rammed into the truck."

Giving a breakdown of the casualties, Odunsi said the deceased comprised nine adult males and one male child, while the injured included four adult males and two females. He added that two other adult males escaped unhurt.

He said FRSC rescue teams evacuated the injured victims to a private hospital in Ogere Remo for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of another private hospital in Ipara Remo.

According to him, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force from the Ishara Division have taken custody of the crashed vehicles pending their evacuation.

The Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured speedy recovery.

He warned motorists, particularly commercial drivers and truck operators, against reversing on highways, excessive speeding, dangerous driving and other traffic violations.

"The Ogun Sector Command reiterates that road users should always obey traffic rules, maintain safe speeds and use designated turning points whenever they miss their routes. These simple precautions can prevent needless loss of lives on our highways," Ogunjobi said.