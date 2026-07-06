Uganda: MP Loses Shs60 Million to Woman Posing As Staff From President's Office

Police in Kampala have arrested a 53-year-old businesswoman from Mbarara City who allegedly defrauded an unnamed Member of Parliament of shs60 million.

Spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said Hope Tumwebaze,53, posed as an official from the Office of the President to fraudulently obtain Shs60 million from the MP.

"It is alleged that since June last year and subsequent months in various parts of Kampala she solicited money from the MP under pretext of helping her area to get some government services," Rusoke said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Police say the suspect lied to the MP that as a purported official from the Office of the President, she would help her constituency secure government services which had been earmarked for selected districts.

In a bid for her constituency to be among those to benefit from the said government programs, the MP sent money in instalments to the fraudster .

Rusoke however said the MP later reported the matter to police, leading to the arrest of the fraudster.

He said investigators believe the MP may not be the only victim and are investigating whether other individuals were similarly defrauded through the same scheme.

"We are cautioning members of public, government officials and everyone. Please always verify the requests from reputable sources. If somebody is purporting to be speaking, soliciting and transacting on behalf of office of the president, there are several people to be approached to verify information," Rusoke said.