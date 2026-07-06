Kenya: Kindiki Says Govt Asset Sales Will Not Fund Recurrent Expenditure

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that proceeds from the sale of government assets will not be used to finance recurrent expenditure, saying the funds will instead be invested in infrastructure projects through the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

Speaking after the government completed the sale of its 15 percent stake in Safaricom to South Africa's Vodacom for more than Sh200 billion, Kindiki said the money would be ring-fenced for development projects.

"The money will go to the National Infrastructure Fund, which is managed by an independent board, to build roads, to build dams, to build railways and to build airports," he said.

Kindiki contrasted the current asset disposal programme with previous government share sales, arguing that earlier transactions lacked accountability because the proceeds were used to finance recurrent spending.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The difference between the current sale and the previous sale is that Kenya cannot account for what we did with previous sales of Safaricom shares and Kenya Airways. In the past, government sold Kenya Airways shares," he said.