Uganda: It Is Either Press Freedom or Nothing

opinion

I was scrolling through X when I came across a viral post showing a meeting held on June 30, 2026, between National Media Group's new owner, Rostam Azizi, Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe. Reports suggested that the meeting focused on the closure and possible reopening of Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda.

As a Daily Monitor subscriber and a firm believer in press freedom and independent journalism, I was immediately concerned about what the future holds for one of Uganda's most influential media houses if it is required to comply with conditions reportedly imposed by the government before resuming operations.

It is difficult not to fear that the Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda, long regarded as independent voices in Uganda's media landscape, could be forced into discretionary self-censorship.

Such a development would extend far beyond one media company. It would send a chilling message across the country's entire information ecosystem, affecting editorial independence in newsrooms throughout Uganda.

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If media organisations are compelled to accept political conditions in exchange for operating, the consequences will go beyond the Daily Monitor and NTV. It would fundamentally undermine the Fourth Estate's constitutional responsibility to hold those in power accountable and could accelerate the erosion of independent journalism in Uganda.

My concerns deepened after listening to Andrew Mwenda publicly discuss the June 30 meeting. According to Mwenda, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba presented what he described as evidence of bias, false reporting and political activism by Nation Media Group outlets against the NRM government.

Mwenda further stated that, as part of the discussions surrounding the reopening of the outlets, institutional reforms were expected, including changes in editorial leadership and newsroom operations to make coverage more acceptable to the government.

Among the reported proposals were an overhaul of senior management and editorial teams that have helped build Daily Monitor and NTV into respected media brands across Africa, earning millions of readers and viewers over the years.

As a Daily Monitor subscriber and a patriotic Ugandan, I respectfully disagree with repeated accusations that the publication and broadcaster have consistently been biased against the government.

Many objective Ugandans have followed the coverage over the years and can point to numerous examples where the outlets have extensively reported government achievements. They have covered infrastructure projects, service delivery, official ceremonies, diplomatic engagements, tourism promotion, economic development initiatives, poverty alleviation programmes, and presidential addresses.

At the same time, they have also reported on corruption scandals, misuse of taxpayers' money, poor public services, election irregularities, constitutional debates, human rights concerns, governance challenges and democratic backsliding.

That is not evidence of bias. It is the essence of independent journalism.

A free press does not exist to praise those in power. Neither does it exist to oppose them. Its responsibility is to inform the public accurately, fairly and without fear or favour.

In my view, Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda have, over many years, largely upheld the core principles of professional journalism by presenting stories that reflect both government achievements and government shortcomings.

It is perhaps this willingness to scrutinise those in authority that has often made the outlets uncomfortable for those who wield political power.

Independent journalism has never been about making governments comfortable. It exists to ask difficult questions, investigate wrongdoing, expose abuse of office and amplify issues affecting ordinary citizens. These responsibilities should never be mistaken for political hostility.

A nation begins to lose its democratic soul when it fears questions more than it fears its own mistakes.

History repeatedly demonstrates that silencing critical voices has never strengthened nations. It merely postpones conversations that societies must eventually confront.

The true measure of a democratic country is not how it rewards praise but how it tolerates criticism. Respect for dissent and media freedom remains one of the strongest indicators of constitutional maturity.

Uganda's media industry is already under immense pressure. Traditional media organisations face declining revenues due to competition from social media and artificial intelligence, increasing operational costs, cyber harassment of journalists, low remuneration, and regulatory environments that many journalists believe restrict editorial independence.

Against that backdrop, any further weakening of independent media would represent a serious setback for Uganda's democratic development.

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Many observers fear that if Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda are compelled to accept editorial conditions dictated outside their newsrooms, the country could witness a significant erosion of press freedom and democratic accountability.

I therefore appeal to Rostam Azizi to preserve the editorial independence that characterised the media houses under the late Aga Khan's ownership and to resist political interference that compromises journalistic integrity.

I also acknowledge the concern expressed by members of the international community, including voices within the United Nations, the United States, the United Kingdom and international human rights organisations, which have called for respect for media freedom and the reopening of the affected outlets.

Finally, I join journalists, civil society organisations and all those who believe in democratic governance in standing with Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda during this difficult period.

A free society cannot exist without a free press.

For Uganda, the choice is becoming increasingly clear: it is either press freedom or nothing.

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.