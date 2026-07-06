Rwanda: Meddy Reflects On Gospel Transformation, Fatherhood and Comeback

US-based Rwandan gospel singer Jobert Medard Ngabo, popularly known as Meddy, has reflected on the transformation he has undergone since transitioning to gospel music five years ago, saying the journey has reshaped his priorities, strengthened his faith and given his life a renewed sense of purpose.

Meddy, who left secular music for gospel in 2020, said his mission now extends far beyond releasing songs, as he seeks to inspire young people to build a deeper relationship with God.

"I want to do even more than I did during my secular career. The greatest gift you can give someone is positive influence through the Word of God--not only through words, but through actions," he told B&B Kigali FM in an interview.

ALSO READ: Singer Meddy opens up about musical journey, faith transformation

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Reflecting on his spiritual journey, Meddy said the change was not limited to his music but involved a complete transformation of his mindset and way of life.

"You can sing gospel songs without being a Christian. I had to change myself first. My vision, mindset, ambitions and lifestyle have all changed."

Although many of his fans initially struggled to embrace his transition, Meddy admitted that the journey itself was not without challenges.

He revealed that after leaving secular music, he faced several temptations, including lucrative offers that tested his commitment to gospel ministry.

"There were times I struggled," he admitted.

Despite the unprecedented shift, he said that he remains connected with his close friends with whom he enjoyed career memories during his days in secular music.

The singer also disclosed that several artistes have privately told him they would like to make a similar transition to gospel music but are uncertain about how to begin.

"I encourage them because I also never thought I could make that change," he said.

ALSO READ: Are fans finally adapting to the new Meddy?

Meddy began publicly expressing his Christian faith during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a period he says marked a turning point in his life.

According to the singer, the Meddy people know today is very different from the artiste who built his career in secular music.

"They are two different Meddy. I changed from secular to gospel because I believe it is something better than what I was doing before."

He added that his music now has a deeper purpose and a greater impact on people's lives.

"My greatest achievement is not because I'm better than anyone else, but because of God's favour. I want to use that favour to change people's lives."

Fatherhood slowed his transition

Meddy acknowledged that his transition into gospel music has progressed at a slower pace than many expected, largely because he chose to prioritise fatherhood over an active recording and touring schedule.

He said his decision to step back from music was influenced by his desire to be present while raising his two children, Myla Ngabo and Zayn Ngabo.

"I have many projects. Becoming a parent changes everything. When your children are still young, you want to be close to them. I didn't feel I could keep travelling for music while they needed me most because those early years pass so quickly."

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Now that his children are growing older, Meddy says he is ready to devote more time to both his ministry and music.

"They have grown up, and now I'm starting to find time for other things. I'm preparing many songs, and I've been planning a concert for a long time."

He also revealed that his children frequently ask when they will visit Rwanda, adding that he hopes to bring them along when the opportunity arises.

Kigali concert on the horizon

Although he stopped short of announcing a date, Meddy confirmed that he plans to stage a concert in Rwanda in the near future.

He assuring fans that they should expect several new projects in the coming months, including new gospel music and his long-awaited concert in Rwanda.