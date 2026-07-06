Rwanda: In Football, Deaf Athletes Are Finding a Sense of Belonging

As celebrations erupted after Rubavu were crowned champions of the 2025/26 Deaf Football Championship at Kigali Pele Stadium on June 21, Germain Imanibaho stood quietly among his teammates, clutching his Best Player of the Tournament award.

For many athletes, such an accolade would simply cap off a successful season. For Imanibaho, however, it symbolised something much deeper--years of perseverance, overcoming adversity, and proving that deaf athletes deserve the same opportunities as everyone else.

"This trophy is very important to me because I grew up facing many challenges," he said. "Despite those difficulties, I continued training and playing football. Being together with other people who have faced similar hardships means a lot."

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Imanibaho's journey was one of many inspiring stories to emerge from the just-concluded championship, a competition that has grown into far more than a football tournament.

Organised by the Deaf Sports Organization (DSO), the championship brought together teams from six districts across Rwanda, providing a platform for talent, inclusion and hope.

Rubavu were crowned champions after finishing top of the standings in a closely contested title race.

The championship remained wide open until the final round, with several teams still in contention. Despite suffering defeats to Nyanza and Kicukiro earlier in the campaign, Rubavu's consistency and superior goal difference ultimately secured the title.

More than a competition

For months, teams travelled across the country competing not only for points and trophies but also for recognition.

The championship highlighted the growing strength of deaf sport in Rwanda while demonstrating that hearing impairment is no barrier to sporting excellence.

Rubavu's road to the title was anything but straightforward.

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Despite early setbacks against Nyanza and Kicukiro, the team responded with determination. A commanding 4-0 victory over Muhanga and a crucial 3-0 win against Musanze on the final day saw Rubavu finish level on points with Kicukiro but ahead on goal difference.

For head coach Nepomuscène Mugwiza, the triumph was built on discipline, unity and hard work.

"The first reason for our success is training," he said. "We remained united and worked consistently throughout the season."

The title, however, came despite significant challenges.

Some players struggled to balance training with work and family commitments, while limited financial resources also affected the team's preparations.

Nevertheless, Rubavu persevered.

"Our leaders supported us with equipment, transportation and clothing," Mugwiza said. "That support helped us overcome many obstacles."

Football giving a voice to deaf community

While Rubavu lifted the championship trophy, many believe the greatest victory belonged to Rwanda's deaf community.

For Imanibaho, football has become a powerful tool for empowerment and inclusion.

His football journey began in Uganda before continuing in Rwanda, where he played a key role in establishing the Gasabo team and encouraging greater participation among deaf athletes.

"It was my own idea to start a team in Gasabo," he explained. "Today, I'm proud to see other districts following the same path."

Although Gasabo narrowly missed out on the title, Imanibaho is already looking ahead.

"We want to become champions next year," he said. "But more importantly, I want more people with hearing impairments to join sports and develop their talents."

His message reflects a broader movement that continues to gather momentum across Rwanda.

Inclusion beyond the pitch

The championship also received support from Rwanda Airports Company, which views its involvement as part of a wider commitment to social inclusion.

According to the company's Finance Director, Daniel Katahoro, the decision to sponsor the tournament was driven by corporate social responsibility rather than brand visibility.

"We want the community to believe in itself and to feel included," he said. "As a company, we have a responsibility to invest in the communities where we operate. We are part of society, and we cannot isolate ourselves from it."

Katahoro said supporting the Deaf Football Championship reflects the company's commitment to ensuring that all Rwandans, including persons with disabilities, have opportunities to participate and thrive.

"For us, it is not about visibility. It is about supporting the community and contributing to a more inclusive society."

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Building for the future

According to DSO President Bob Emmanuel Mugabo, the championship serves a purpose far beyond football.

"The Deaf Football Championship has once again demonstrated the tremendous potential and determination of deaf athletes in Rwanda," he said.

Beyond competition, the tournament has become a platform for talent identification, social inclusion and preparation for regional and international competitions, including the Deaflympics.

The DSO's vision is to ensure that deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes have equal opportunities to compete, develop and represent Rwanda on the international stage.

As players posed for photographs and supporters celebrated the end of another successful championship, the significance of the tournament extended far beyond the final whistle.

For these athletes, football is not simply about goals, victories or league standings. It is about visibility. It is about dignity. It is about belonging.

And as Rubavu celebrated lifting the trophy, the Deaf Football Championship once again demonstrated that when barriers are removed and opportunities are created, talent has no limits.