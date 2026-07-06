Rwanda: Home Heroes Eye National Title Boost At 2026 Mountain Gorilla Rally

The 2026 Mountain Gorilla Rally returns from July 10 to 12, with Africa's top rally drivers set to battle for crucial points in both the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) and the Rwanda National Rally Championship.

For local stars Queen Kalimpinya, Christian Kanangire, and co-driver Claude Mugabo, the home event presents a golden opportunity to strengthen their positions in both the national and continental standings while competing in front of home fans on the familiar dusty roads of Bugesera.

National championship leader Giancarlo Davite heads into the rally with 70 points following victories at the Nyirangarama Rally and GMT Musha Rally. However, with several rounds still to come, every point on offer this weekend could prove decisive in the battle for the title.

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Davite's closest challengers, Eric Gakwaya (49 points) and Queen Kalimpinya (42), will be aiming to close the gap before the championship enters its second half.

Kalimpinya targets home success

Fresh from an impressive performance at the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, Kalimpinya believes the Mountain Gorilla Rally could transform both her national and continental campaigns.

"I'm well prepared. Rallying is all about preparation, preparation and the team. We've prepared well, tested the car, and I'm ready," she said.

Unlike in the national championship, Kalimpinya will compete in a Subaru Impreza GVB, with technical support from Uganda's Moil Rally Team and experienced co-driver Olivier Ngabo alongside her.

"I want to finish first or second in the national championship after this rally. In ARC2, I'm currently fourth and my goal is to finish on the podium. In ARC Junior, I'm second and I want to move into first place after the rally," Kalimpinya told Times Sport.

With six female drivers and four female co-drivers expected to compete, Kalimpinya is also eyeing the award for the event's best female driver.

"It's something to celebrate. The number of women taking part shows how much rallying is growing in Rwanda," she added.

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Kanangire banking on home advantage

Another local contender hoping to capitalize is Christian Kanangire, who enters the event third in the ARC2 standings.

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The experienced driver believes his familiarity with the Bugesera stages could give him a crucial edge.

"We did some tests with the car and it felt really good. Just a few adjustments are needed to optimize confidence for my navigator and me," Kanangire said.

"We know the Bugesera roads well, and we'll be pushing from the very first stage. But there will also be some powerful cars competing in both the overall ARC and ARC2 categories, so the competition will be tough."

Kanangire believes a fast start will be essential.

"I want to set competitive times early and build a buffer from the beginning. I just hope the car lasts until the finish."

More than just a rally

Beyond the competition, Kanangire believes the Mountain Gorilla Rally has grown into one of Rwanda's premier sporting events.

"It has always been an event that promotes tourism for both locals and foreigners. Hotels and restaurants look forward to this period, and this year we have a record number of entries from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda.

"It shows the potential of the Mountain Gorilla Rally, and I hope both the Government of Rwanda and RAC continue working together to take it to even greater heights."

With valuable championship points available in both the national and continental competitions, this year's Mountain Gorilla Rally could prove to be one of the defining moments of Rwanda's rally season.

A strong result this weekend could dramatically reshape both standings and inject fresh momentum into the title race ahead of the remaining rounds of the campaign.