Kenya: Sifuna, Natembeya Hold 10-Hour Meeting in Kitale, Agree to Form United Front Ahead of 2027

6 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya held a lengthy political meeting in Kitale lasting nearly 10 hours, emerging with a commitment to work together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The closed-door talks, held in Kitale town, have sparked speculation about possible political realignments and coalition-building efforts as leaders begin positioning themselves for the next electoral cycle.

The two leaders agreed on the need to establish a united political front aimed at strengthening opposition politics and expanding regional influence ahead of the 2027 polls.

The meeting comes at a time when political activity across the country is intensifying, with various leaders holding consultations and exploring potential alliances ahead of the next General Election.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The engagement between Sifuna and Natembeya signals growing efforts among opposition figures to consolidate support and build strategic partnerships capable of reshaping Kenya's political landscape.

While details of the discussions remained limited, the talks are understood to have focused on national politics, regional unity, governance, and the future direction of opposition leadership in the country.

The development is likely to fuel debate over emerging political formations, particularly in Western Kenya and other regions considered key battlegrounds in the 2027 elections.

Natembeya has in recent months become increasingly vocal on national governance issues, while Sifuna remains one of the most prominent opposition voices within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Political analysts say the meeting could mark the beginning of broader consultations among leaders seeking to influence the direction of national politics ahead of 2027.

The announcement of a united front is expected to heighten interest in possible opposition cooperation amid shifting alliances and growing political competition.

Although neither leader publicly disclosed the finer details of their agreement, the meeting is already being viewed as an important political signal as succession politics and coalition talks gather momentum across the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.