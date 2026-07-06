Kenya: Thousands Gather At Ngong Racecourse for a Nostalgic Millennials Cookout Experience

Thousands of revellers gathered at Ngong Racecourse on Saturday as Millennials Cookout delivered another unforgettable celebration of nostalgia, music, food and culture. Inspired by the golden era of the '90s and early 2000s, this year's edition brought together friends, families and fun-seekers for a vibrant experience that celebrated the moments, music and memories that continue to define a generation.

Guests fully embraced the event's Rodeo Chic theme, arriving in stylish western-inspired outfits complete with cowboy hats, boots, fringe jackets and denim ensembles that transformed the venue into a showcase of fashion and creativity. The themed dress code added to the immersive atmosphere, with attendees embracing the spirit of the day from the moment they walked through the gates.

Beyond the fashion, the event delivered an expansive culinary experience featuring everything from sizzling pork barbecues and nyama choma to, street food favourites, grilled delicacies, refreshing beverages, cocktails and an impressive selection of local cuisines. The diverse food offering, complemented by interactive experiences, ensured there was something for everyone to enjoy throughout the day.

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Music remained at the heart of the celebration, with an exciting lineup of DJs delivering electrifying soundtracks of timeless '90s and early 2000s classics that kept attendees dancing and singing throughout the day. The curated sets created the perfect nostalgic atmosphere, taking guests back to the songs and sounds that defined a generation. The excitement reached its peak when the audience was treated to surprise performances by Kenyan music icons Jua Cali and Mr. Lenny. Jua Cali had the crowd rapping along to his iconic hit "Kiasi," while Mr. Lenny took fans on an emotional trip down memory lane with "Kwaheri." The surprise appearances sparked sing-alongs and brought thousands of attendees to their feet, capping off a day that celebrated the music and memories of a generation.

Speaking after the event, Dickson Matata of Millennials Cookout said the event has grown into a cultural movement that celebrates the generation through shared experiences.

"Millennials Cookout was born out of a simple idea to create a space where our generation could reconnect with the things that shaped us. We wanted people to relive the soundtrack of their youth, enjoy incredible food, express themselves through fashion and create new memories with friends and family. This year's edition brought that vision to life in an incredible way. From the overwhelming embrace of the Rodeo Chic theme to the amazing culinary experience, the surprise performances and the energy from thousands of guests, it was a powerful reminder that experiences rooted in culture and nostalgia continue to bring people together. We are grateful to everyone who came out to celebrate with us and look forward to making the next edition even bigger," said Dickson Matata, the Co- Founder of Millennials Cookout.

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This year's edition further cemented Millennials Cookout as one of Kenya's leading lifestyle experiences, blending music, food, fashion and entertainment into an immersive celebration of millennial culture. With nostalgic games, curated experiences, diverse cuisines and unforgettable performances, the event once again delivered a unique platform where old memories were relived and new ones were created.