Ethiopia: EU Delegation Expresses Concern Over TPLF's Military Conscription in Tigray Region

A map of Ethiopia, showing the regional states of Tigray, Amhara, and Afar.

Addis Ababa — The European Union (EU) Delegation to Ethiopia has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security and political situation in northern Ethiopia as growing reports indicate that the TPLF hardliner leadership is propagating another episode of conflict.

In a statement issued today, the EU said it is particularly concerned by actions attributed to the defunct TPLF, including the establishment of a parallel regional council and the unilateral enforcement of military conscription in Tigray region.

The EU warned that these recent developments could undermine the gains achieved under the 2022 Pretoria Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

It added that such actions contravene the provisions of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and risk escalating tensions in the region.

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The EU emphasized that the urgent resumption of talks on the concrete implementation of the Pretoria Agreement by all parties is essential to safeguarding the peace process and preventing renewed instability.

Reaffirming its commitment to lasting peace in Ethiopia, the Union expressed its full support for the mediation efforts led by Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union High Representative, to facilitate dialogue and promote peace and stability in northern Ethiopia.

This diplomatic censure follows prior restrictive measures implemented by the United States, which had previously imposed stringent travel restrictions on the leadership of the now defunct TPLF and their immediate families in response to actions that undermined the nation's stability.

The Pretoria Peace Agreement, formally signed in November 2022 between the government of Ethiopia and the now defunct TPLF under the auspices of the African Union.

The historic accord successfully brought an end to the conflict by establishing a permanent cessation of hostilities.

The comprehensive agreement mandated the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of former combatants, the restoration of federal authority and constitutional order in the region, and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance alongside the rehabilitation of infrastructure, serving as the foundational blueprint for enduring peace in northern Ethiopia.