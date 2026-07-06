Kenya: Uasu UON Chapter Defends Moi University Lecturers Over 'Parasite' Remarks By Acting VC

Nairobi — The Universities' Academic Staff Union (UASU) University of Nairobi Chapter has come out strongly in support of lecturers at Moi University following controversial remarks made by the institution's Acting Vice-Chancellor before Parliament.

In a solidarity message addressed to the UASU Moi University Chapter, the University of Nairobi lecturers' union condemned remarks allegedly made by Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kiplagat Kotut during a parliamentary appearance on July 2, 2026.

The union accused the acting VC of insulting and defaming academic staff by describing them as "parasites living off the work of others."

UASU UoN Chapter Secretary Prof. George Osanjo termed the remarks as offensive and unjustified, saying lecturers in Kenya remain among the most overworked and under-resourced professionals despite the mounting challenges facing public universities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We stand firmly with UASU Moi University Chapter in rejecting these deeply offensive remarks," Osanjo said in the statement.

The union argued that staffing shortages in Kenyan universities have been repeatedly highlighted by professional regulatory bodies and education agencies, warning that the crisis continues to undermine the quality of higher education.

According to the statement, concerns raised by Moi University lecturers over severe understaffing at the institution's Medical School mirror similar challenges at the University of Nairobi and other public universities across the country.

The lecturers further pointed to ongoing calls by the UASU National Office urging the Commission for University Education (CUE) to significantly increase academic staffing levels due to growing pressure within universities.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education has reportedly directed CUE to conduct quality audits in some public universities amid concerns over lecturer shortages.

In a sharply worded response, the UoN chapter questioned the accountability of university leadership, arguing that vice-chancellors should also account for their own academic workload before criticizing lecturers.

"If, as some Vice-Chancellors unreasonably argue, all university staff are paid for by the students they teach, then the question begs: how many students are taught in the Vice-Chancellor's office?" the statement posed.

The union further criticized what it described as a tendency by university leadership to scapegoat lecturers for institutional failures caused by poor leadership and inadequate government funding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To paraphrase Chinua Achebe: The trouble with Kenyan public universities is simply and squarely a failure of leadership and a lack of exchequer funding," the statement read.

UASU UoN warned that public attacks on lecturers risk demoralizing academic staff and damaging confidence in the higher education sector.

The chapter concluded by assuring Moi University lecturers of its continued solidarity during the ongoing dispute.