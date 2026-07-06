Kenya: EACC to Recover Sh1.5bn in Ruaraka Public Land Saga, Pursue Criminal Prosecution After Court Ruling

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has announced plans to recover Sh1.5 billion and pursue criminal prosecution following a landmark Court of Appeal ruling that declared compensation paid in the controversial Ruaraka public land saga illegal, null, and void.

In a statement issued on Monday, the anti-graft agency welcomed the judgment delivered last week which upheld an earlier decision by the Environment and Land Court invalidating the compensation paid for land occupied by Ruaraka High School and Drive Inn Primary School.

The commission said the ruling affirms findings from investigations into alleged irregular compensation involving the disputed 13.5-acre parcel of land.

According to the EACC, investigations established that the land on which the two public schools stand had already been surrendered to the government free of charge as part of conditions tied to the subdivision.

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The agency said the land therefore ceased being private property and became public land reserved for public utility purposes.

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal ruled that there was no legal basis for the National Land Commission to compulsorily acquire land already owned by the government.

The appellate court consequently declared the purported acquisition and subsequent payment of Sh1.5 billion to private landowners illegal, null, and void.

Following the ruling, the EACC confirmed that it will commence recovery proceedings aimed at reclaiming the billions of shillings paid out in the disputed transaction.

The commission also revealed plans to pursue criminal accountability against individuals linked to the controversial compensation process.

"The judgment affirms the findings of investigations conducted by the Commission into allegations of irregular compensation relating to the portion of the land measuring 13.5 acres on which the two public schools stand," the agency stated.

The anti-corruption watchdog said investigations were undertaken in collaboration with key government institutions, including the Ministry of Lands, the Ministry of Education, and Nairobi City County.

The EACC further disclosed that it secured the original title deed to the property during investigations and registered a caveat over the land to safeguard public interest following the Sh1.5 billion payout.

The Ruaraka land dispute has remained one of Kenya's most prominent public land scandals, attracting widespread public scrutiny over compensation processes, land ownership, and accountability within government institutions.

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Legal analysts say the Court of Appeal decision strengthens efforts by anti-corruption agencies to recover public funds lost through irregular land compensation schemes.

The ruling is also expected to influence future disputes involving compulsory land acquisition and public utility land across the country.