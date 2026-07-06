Somalia: Mogadishu Port Chief Visits Seattle to Strengthen Institutional Cooperation

Mogadishu — The Director General of the Port of Mogadishu, Ambassador Mohamed Ali Nur, widely known as "Ameriko", visited the city of SeaTac in the U.S. state of Washington on Monday as part of an official trip aimed at strengthening institutional ties and expanding cooperation.

During the visit, Nur was received by SeaTac Mayor Mohamed Egal at City Hall, where the two officials discussed opportunities for collaboration between the Port of Mogadishu and institutions in the Seattle metropolitan area, according to a statement.

The talks focused on strengthening institutional relations, exchanging expertise in public administration and port management, and exploring partnerships to support the development of Somalia's main seaport.

The visit forms part of the Mogadishu port chief's official working trip to Seattle, where he is expected to hold further meetings with local institutions and stakeholders.