Nigeria: NSC Protects N90.6bn, $1.348m for Nigerian Shippers

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC), Dr. Akutah Pius, says the Council protects over N90.60 billion and $1.348 million in economic value for Nigerian shippers through regulatory interventions and dispute resolution.

Speaking through a representative at a media engagement with maritime editors and reporters in Lagos, he says: "Within the period under review, the Council protects over N90.60 billion and $1.348 million in economic value for Nigerian shippers and the national economy. This includes preventing N86.06 billion in unjustified demurrage payments and securing savings of N4.54 billion and $1.348 million through Alternative Dispute Resolution and regulatory interventions."

According to him, "The Council receives 558 complaints and successfully resolves 295 commercial disputes involving container deposits, demurrage, detention charges, terminal charges, cargo claims and export fraud."

He adds that the Council also records out-of-court settlements with APM Terminals Nigeria Limited, CMA CGM and Maersk Nigeria Limited over charges collected above approved tariffs.

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On reforms, Dr. Akutah says: "The Council harmonises bonded terminal invoice charges by reducing billing categories from 18 to six. Terminal operators are directed to display approved tariffs publicly, while shipping companies are mandated to establish holding bays outside the ports to ease the return of empty containers and reduce congestion."

He further says: "The Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill has been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and is awaiting Presidential assent. The proposed law will strengthen tariff regulation, service standards, competition and commercial conduct across Nigerian ports."

According to him, the Council also secures statutory funding through the 2025 Appropriation Act and continues to support the National Single Window, the International Cargo Tracking Note and the expansion of Inland Dry Ports to improve trade and reduce the cost of doing business.