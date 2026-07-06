Nigeria: Students Applaud Natasha Over Free Wi-Fi At Fce Okene

Students of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Okene, Kogi State, went into wild jubilation yesterday over the installation of a free campus-wide Wi-Fi facility by Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The initiative is a strategic intervention to bridge the digital divide and expand access to quality education through technology across Kogi Central Senatorial District.

It came shortly after the lawmaker unveiled the "Growing Kogi Central, Building Our Future" 10,000 Economic Trees Project, an environmental and economic empowerment programme designed to combat climate change, promote environmental sustainability, and create long-term economic opportunities for residents of the district.

The students described the latest intervention as a transformative step that would revolutionise teaching, learning, research, innovation and entrepreneurship within the institution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

After the installation, Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to investing in initiatives that empower young people and prepare them for success in an increasingly digital world.

"Education remains one of the greatest investments we can make in our future. Access to the internet is no longer a luxury; it is an essential tool for learning, innovation, research, and economic empowerment. Our students deserve the same digital opportunities available anywhere in the world."

She added: "This free Wi-Fi initiative is designed to remove barriers to knowledge, encourage innovation, support academic excellence, and equip our young people with the digital skills required to compete globally. We will continue to invest in projects that improve lives and build a stronger, more prosperous Kogi Central."

The senator noted that improved digital connectivity would expose students to international learning resources, online certification programmes, artificial intelligence, software development, entrepreneurship, and remote employment opportunities.

Reacting to the development, some students expressed profound appreciation, describing the intervention as one of the most impactful educational investments in recent years.

According to them, the initiative would significantly reduce the financial burden of purchasing internet data, improve academic research, facilitate access to digital libraries and online courses, and create opportunities for acquiring globally competitive digital skills.

They noted that with stable internet access, students would be better positioned to participate in virtual learning, develop innovative ideas, build technology-driven businesses, and compete effectively in the global digital economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Education stakeholders also applauded the intervention, noting that reliable internet connectivity has become indispensable in modern higher education, particularly for research, online learning, academic collaboration, innovation, and digital inclusion.

The project further demonstrates Akpoti-Uduaghan's commitment to youth development, educational advancement, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment through practical, people-centred initiatives.