Nigeria: Nem Insurance, Custodian, Fidelity Bank Top Stock Pick This Week

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Last week, Nigerian stocks fell by 1.2 per cent, marking its third week of broad retreat in the wake of the introduction of a T+1 settlement cycle in June.

The Banking Index was worst hit, receding by 10.5 per cent, followed by the Insurance Index. FTSE Russell, a global provider of stock market indexes, during the week placed its recent upgrade of Nigeria from unclassified to a frontier market on hold on fears that the country's new rule, compelling international investors to prefund their accounts before transactions, may be deterring.

Failure by stock market authorities to respond swiftly to address the issue may leave stocks hammered further by apathy and capital flight from foreign investors.

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This week, increased positioning, notably in stocks that pay dividends at least twice a year, could be witnessed as the market awaits the release of half-year corporate results.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with sound fundamentals, adopting rigorous approaches to save you the risk of picking equities at random for investment.

The pick, a product of an analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions, with the expectation that selected stocks will record reasonable price appreciation with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

NEM Insurance

NEM Insurance tops this week's list for its strong fundamentals. The net profit ratio (NPR) of the underwriter is 9.6, while the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 8.5x. Its 10-day relative strength index (RSI) is 27.4.

Custodian Investment

Custodian Investment appears on the pick on the basis of its attractive fundamentals and for trading below its intrinsic value. The NPR of the company is 26.3, while the PE ratio is 5.3x. The RSI is 8.4.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank makes the selection for trading below its intrinsic value. The lender's NPR is 16, while the PE ratio is 3.3x. Its RSI is 27.4.

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United Capital

United Capital makes the cut for its vibrant fundamentals. The NPR of the company is 51.2, while the PE ratio is 10x.

Aradel Holdings

Aradel Holdings features on the pick for its strong fundamentals. The energy company's NPR is 57.4, while the PE ratio is 14.2x. The RSI is 17.