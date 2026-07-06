Nigeria: Para Swimming - Adeyemi Unveils Ambitious Revival Plan, Targets La 2028 Success

press release

Speaking with reporters in Lagos at the weekend, Mr Adeyemi said his administration would expand para swimming across the country while preparing Nigerian athletes for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The newly elected President of the Nigeria Para Swimming Federation, Adeshina Adeyemi, has unveiled an ambitious plan to revive the sport, with a focus on grassroots development, more competitions and greater international exposure for athletes.

Speaking with reporters in Lagos at the weekend, Mr Adeyemi said his administration would expand para swimming across the country while preparing Nigerian athletes for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Mr Adeyemi, who was recently sworn into office, will lead the federation alongside Vice President Dr Ahmed Alao following the inauguration of the new board by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

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He said his administration's priority is to create more opportunities for athletes to train and compete both locally and internationally.

"I am committed to working with dedication to promote the growth of para swimming and support our athletes.

"Together, we can create more opportunities, strengthen our federation and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our athletes."

One of his immediate priorities is to secure the inclusion of para swimming at the 2026 National Sports Festival in Enugu.

Mr Adeyemi said discussions have already begun with relevant authorities, adding that the move would create more competition opportunities and help discover new talents across the country.

He also pledged to organise more para swimming events nationwide and ensure Nigerian athletes compete regularly at international championships ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

"Our major focus is the elevation of para swimming and changing its fortunes for the better.

"We want to ensure there are more para swimming activities across the country and that our athletes participate in as many international competitions as possible on the road to the LA 2028 Paralympic Games."

Mr Adeyemi also expressed appreciation to members of the federation for their confidence in his leadership.

"I am sincerely grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by the board members.

"I will also like to thank the National Sports Commission, the Honourable Chairman and the Director General for this incredible opportunity."

The new board takes office as the National Sports Commission, led by the Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director General Bukola Olopade, continue reforms aimed at strengthening governance and improving athlete development across Nigeria's sports federations.

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Under Mr Adeyemi's leadership, the federation hopes to build a stronger domestic structure capable of producing athletes who can compete successfully on the continental and global stage.