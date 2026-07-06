Tanzania: Mwinyi Orders Reforms to Strengthen Suza Competitiveness

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has directed the newly appointed leadership of the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) to implement major administrative and academic reforms aimed at transforming the institution into a competitive and high-performing university.

Dr Mwinyi, who is also the Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, issued the directive on Saturday during a meeting with the new university leadership at the State House following their recent appointments.

The President said the government has high expectations for SUZA in producing skilled professionals capable of contributing to national development, stressing the need for the university leadership to identify existing challenges and implement effective and sustainable solutions.

He directed the leadership to work closely with the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in implementing development projects, particularly those related to infrastructure expansion, while strengthening financial management systems to enhance accountability and prevent misuse of public resources.

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Dr Mwinyi said SUZA, as a key public institution, has significant potential to improve its performance and meet both government and public expectations through effective leadership and strategic reforms.

He further instructed the university leadership to establish regular consultative meetings to address emerging challenges and develop a comprehensive institutional master plan to guide the implementation of development programmes and projects.

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The President also urged the university to invest in modern academic infrastructure and strengthen partnerships with international universities to expand opportunities in education, research and innovation.

Speaking at the meeting, SUZA Council Chairperson, Prof Hemed Rashid Hikmany reaffirmed the leadership's commitment to implementing the government's vision and transforming the institution into a highly competitive university.

The newly appointed ViceChancellor, Prof Said Ali Hamad Vuai, thanked President Mwinyi for the confidence placed in the new leadership and pledged to work towards improving the university's academic and administrative performance.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa, underscoring the government's commitment to strengthening leadership and coordination in higher education.