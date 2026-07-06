Tanzania: Government Begins Process to Create Mwibara Council

Dar es Salaam — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has pledged that the government will complete the process of establishing the proposed Mwibara District Council to bring public services closer to residents and enhance service delivery.

Dr Nchemba made the pledge on Saturday during a public rally in Bunda Town Council, Mara Region, after Bunda Rural MP Boniface Mwita Getere presented residents' request for the establishment of the new council.

Dr Nchemba said the government had received the proposal and recognised its importance, adding that the established legal and administrative procedures for creating new local government authorities would be followed.

"I have received this proposal. The government has procedures for creating new administrative areas. I have directed the Regional Commissioner and the Regional Secretariat to continue with the process so that the necessary recommendations can be submitted to the relevant authorities for further action," he said.

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He said the government remains committed to strengthening decentralisation by creating new administrative areas where necessary to improve efficiency and ensure citizens have better access to public services.

The Prime Minister added that the government would continue investing in key sectors, including health, education, water, energy and infrastructure development, to improve the welfare of wananchi.

Providing updates on development projects in Bunda, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Festo Dugange, said the government was continuing to strengthen service delivery through investments in health facilities, education and other social services.

He said efforts were underway to complete hospitals and health centres while increasing the number of health workers to improve access to quality healthcare services.

Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Kaspa Mmuya said the government would continue implementing land-use planning and village surveying programmes while strengthening land administration systems to reduce land disputes and prevent the issuance of duplicate titles.

Deputy Minister for Water, Engineer Kundo Mathew, said the government remained committed to completing the Onyamswa Water Project and other water schemes in Bunda to expand access to clean and safe water.

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Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Energy, Salome Makamba said the government was continuing to improve electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure across Mara Region to support economic and social development. She added that eligible residents would continue benefiting from affordable electricity connections under the rural electrification programme.