Tanzania: Kiswahili Expands Global Presence

Paris — TANZANIA is positioning Kiswahili for greater global recognition, with the government using the Second International Kiswahili Conference in Paris, France to promote the language worldwide and strengthen its role in diplomacy, trade, education and technology.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, said this on Saturday during an awareness walk through the streets of Paris aimed at raising international awareness of Kiswahili and showcasing Tanzania's commitment to expanding the language's global reach.

Mr Makonda said President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision is to make Kiswahili a global language rather than one spoken only by Tanzanians, with the government continuing efforts to promote the language internationally, while enhancing Tanzania's image and showcasing the country's culture and hospitality.

"Today, we speak a language used by more than 500 million people around the world. Our goal is to continue promoting and expanding the use of Kiswahili internationally. We cannot achieve this by organising festivals only within our country; we must continue taking the language to global platforms," he said.

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Mr Makonda said the government has put in place strategies to ensure Kiswahili gains greater global recognition and prestige.

He said the Second International Kiswahili Conference which commenced on Saturday, forms part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen the language's international presence, expand its use in diplomacy, trade, education and technology, while showcasing Tanzania's rich cultural heritage to the world.

He said the conference represents the second phase of these efforts and is being held alongside the July 7 celebrations at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Headquarters.

"This is the first time in our nation's history that an event of this scale has been organised, demonstrating that Kiswahili has now gained international recognition. Through this language, we are preserving and promoting our cultural heritage and values," Mr Makonda said.

He said the gathering also projects a positive image of Tanzania, noting that the growth and prestige of any nation are built through its culture, with language serving as one of its strongest pillars.

"When your language is recognised internationally, the dignity and reputation of your country also grow. This is a great honour for Tanzania. Countries attending this conference are not only learning about our language and culture, but are also discovering Tanzania's tourism attractions, traditional cuisine, the hospitality of our people, investment opportunities and mineral resources," he said.

Kiswahili language expert Prof Aldin Mutembei said the language has historically served as an important instrument for promoting peace and unity while playing a significant role in the liberation struggles of several African nations.

Prof Mutembei said Kiswahili united people from different countries during the struggle for independence and helped build solidarity across the continent.

"Kiswahili has a gentle structure and has been used to promote peace in many Southern African countries, where it also played a role in supporting liberation movements," Prof Mutembei said.

Meanwhile, Vice-president of the Tanzanians Association in France, Mr Khamis Mwampese, said the conference presents an important opportunity to boost Tanzania's economy through tourism by helping eliminate language barriers for international visitors and other stakeholders.

"This conference comes with many opportunities. France already has a Kiswahili school and many French people are studying the language. This creates economic opportunities because people can establish tourism companies and bridge the language barrier between French and Kiswahili," he said.

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He added that the rapid advancement of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also create demand for professionals capable of integrating Kiswahili into AI systems.

"It is also an opportunity to promote our country, showcase our culture, strengthen our reputation and demonstrate that Kiswahili is among the world's major languages," Mr Mwampese said.

Furthermore, Grace Kinama, a Tanzanian living in France, said the municipality where she resides has begun creating opportunities for Kiswahili language instruction and she is currently seeking qualified Kiswahili teachers from Tanzania to fill the positions.

She said the conference provides an important platform for promoting Kiswahili across Europe while creating employment opportunities for language professionals.