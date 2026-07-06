Sudan: Native Administrations, Sufi Orders, and Community Groups Endorse Sennar State Reconciliation and Peaceful Coexistence Agreement

-- Leaders of Sudan's Native Administration, Sufi orders, Muslim and Christian religious figures, as well as a number of community and political groups, endorsed the Reconciliation and Peaceful Coexistence Agreement among the communities of Sennar State, which was signed on Saturday at Al Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum in the presence of senior government officials and a large public gathering.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, alongside several ministers, government officials, Native Administration leaders, and prominent community figures, in an event that reflected broad consensus in support of reconciliation efforts and the promotion of social peace.

Representatives of the Native Administration, Sufi orders, and participating groups said the agreement represents an important national milestone in consolidating the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, strengthening unity among the communities of Sennar State, and creating a conducive environment for restoring stability and advancing development and reconstruction efforts.

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Those expressing support for the agreement included the Nazirates of Al-Kawahla and Al-Musallamiya tribes, Sheikh Musa Hilal, the Bani Jarrar tribe, the Nazir of Al-Esailat, the representative of the Khalifa of Om Dawan Ban, Sufi orders, Muslim and Christian religious leaders, Ansar Al-Sunna Al-Mohammadiya, the Supreme Council of Native Administration in Al-Gezira State, the Nazir of Al-Kawahla in Sennar, the Higher Coordinating Committee of the Mahamid in Sudan, the Justice and Equality Movement, the Paramount Nazir of Al-Musallamiya tribe, and numerous other Native Administration and community leaders from across Sudan.

Participants praised the efforts that led to the agreement, stressing that community reconciliation is a cornerstone for strengthening security and stability, addressing the consequences of war, and reinforcing the country's social fabric. They also called for similar initiatives to be expanded to other states across Sudan.

The participating leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the implementation of the agreement's outcomes and promoting a culture of dialogue and tolerance, saying such efforts would contribute to lasting community peace, strengthen national unity, and advance the state's efforts to build a secure and stable Sudan.