Sudan: Scenes From the Signing Ceremony of the Sennar State Community Reconciliation and Peaceful Coexistence Charter

- Al Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum hosted a festive and patriotic atmosphere on Saturday as representatives of Sennar State communities gathered to sign the Reconciliation and Peaceful Coexistence Charter. The event drew broad official and community participation in a move aimed at strengthening social peace and promoting the values of coexistence and national harmony.

Large Turnout from Early Morning

From the early hours of the morning, tribal leaders, community figures, and official delegations arrived at the venue to attend the signing ceremony, held under the patronage of the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the supervision of Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris. The area surrounding the hotel remained busy throughout the morning as participants continued to arrive from across the country.

Traditional Performances Highlight Cultural Diversity

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Guests were welcomed by a traditional folk troupe whose cultural and folkloric performances added a festive atmosphere to the occasion. The performances were warmly received by attendees and reflected Sudan's cultural diversity and the spirit of harmony that characterized the opening of the event.

A Hall Bringing All Together

As the official programme approached, delegations filled the main hall, which was packed with representatives from various community groups. The gathering was marked by an atmosphere of goodwill, tolerance, and anticipation ahead of the signing ceremony.

High-Level Official and Community Participation

The ceremony was attended by senior political, executive, and community leaders, including Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, the Minister of Finance, the Wali of Khartoum State, the Wali of Sennar State, Sheikh Musa Hilal, and a large number of tribal leaders, omdas, and sheikhs, reflecting the event's significance at both the official and community levels.

Official Programme Begins

Following the arrival of all participants, the master of ceremonies declared the official programme open, while Ms. Dalia Elias hosted the proceedings. The event was marked by smooth organization and strong engagement from attendees.

Patriotic and Religious Performances

The programme featured performances of madih (Islamic devotional praise) and patriotic songs by artists Al-Bieou and Al-Amin Al-Banna, adding both spiritual and national dimensions to the ceremony and receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience.

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A Message of Peace and Unity

The opening scenes of the ceremony concluded with a powerful display of unity and coexistence as government officials and community representatives stood together in a scene reflecting social cohesion. The event conveyed a clear message on the importance of strengthening community peace and reinforcing the values of reconciliation, tolerance, and harmony among the communities of Sennar State, contributing to stability and supporting Sudan's national reconstruction efforts.