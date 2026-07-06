- Head of the Supreme Council for Social Peace, Dr. Al-Nour Al-Sheikh Al-Nour, has called on Sudan's political elite to adopt positive stances on national issues, abandon polarization and incitement, and rally behind a national charter that places the country's supreme interest above narrow agendas and personal motives. He also urged citizens to unite and support the Government of Hope in implementing its programmes.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the Sennar State Community Reconciliation and Peaceful Coexistence Charter in Khartoum on Saturday, Al-Nour stressed the need for the executive branch to intensify efforts and continue economic recovery programmes through sustainable solutions aimed at increasing production and productivity.

He noted that this responsibility is shared between the state and society, calling for coordinated efforts to promote a culture of production, particularly as the Government of Hope has assumed responsibility under highly complex and difficult circumstances.

Al-Nour described the signing of the reconciliation charter as a historic milestone, saying significant efforts were made by the committee tasked with reconciliation work to reach a broad societal consensus.

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He stated that the war had targeted the social fabric, infrastructure, and the country's resources, but said the resilience of the Sudanese Armed Forces and supporting forces had thwarted those plans, stressing that all Sudanese territory will be "liberated from the defilement of the rebel militia."

Head of the Supreme Council for Social Peace further called for the rejection of tribalism and racism and the promotion of a culture of peace and reconciliation among local communities, urging religious leaders to serve as role models in spreading tolerance.

He also appealed to business leaders to contribute to reconstruction efforts and support relief for displaced and affected populations, while calling on youth to equip themselves with knowledge to keep pace with global developments and help drive Sudan's development.