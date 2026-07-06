Tanzania: Tz Boxing Team Confident Ahead of Commonwealth Games

Dar es Salaam — THE national boxing team Head Coach, Samweli Kapungu has said the team is well focused as preparations intensify for this year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. The games will commence on July 23rd and conclude on August 2nd. 74 nations will host 10 core sports across four centralised venues.

National team coach Samweli Kapungu said the squad had entered the final phase of training, with boxers taking part in sparring sessions ahead of the competition.

"The national team is in good shape, and the players are ready. At the moment, we are in the final sparring stage before the competition period," Kapungu said.

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Kapungu commended the government, the Ministry of Sports, the National Sports Council (NSC) and the Tanzania Boxing Federation for supporting the team's preparations. The boxers are expected to represent Tanzania at the Games, including team captain Yusuph Changarawe, who said the squad is targeting medals after what he described as solid preparations.

"We are preparing well, and we are going to compete for victory," Changarawe said. Changarawe, who won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said he was aiming for a higher finish in Glasgow. "In 2022, I won a bronze medal, but this time I am not expecting third place," he said. "I want to raise Tanzania's flag as a