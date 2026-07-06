Rwanda: Art As a Tool to Sustain Memory, Rebuild Rwandan Resilience

As Rwanda marked the conclusion of the 100-day commemoration period for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwandan artiste Joe Musinga hosted the latest edition of his annual Mudaheranwa event on July 3 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village.

Widely known for his songs of remembrance and resilience, Musinga organises the event annually as part of his commitment to using arts to promote healing, preserve history, and contribute to nation-building 32 years after Rwanda's Liberation.

This year's edition explored the role of the arts in commemorating the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, preserving the gains made since the liberation led by the RPF-Inkotanyi, and confronting genocide ideology through creative expression.

"I decided to organise Mudaheranwa so that we, as artists, can play a vital role in teaching our history while also focusing on resilience, so that survivors can move beyond painful memories, rebuild their lives and renew hope," Musinga told The New Times.

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"Art was once used to destroy our country by spreading genocide ideology and hatred. Today, we are using that same tool to heal the wounds of those who suffered and to build the Rwanda we all dream of."

Among the notable guests were Rev. Pastor Antoine Rutayisire, author and prominent advocate for reconciliation, and Ron Margalit, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel in Rwanda.

Reflecting on Rwanda's journey over the past 32 years, Margalit described remembrance as inseparable from justice, resilience and hope.

Drawing on his own family's experience as Holocaust survivors, he highlighted the shared histories of Rwanda and Israel.

"Our nations have rebuilt from atrocity while preserving memory and truth. To the young people of Rwanda, you are the guardians of memory and the architects of tomorrow. I urge you to reject hatred, protect the truth and ensure that such tragedies never happen again."

He also commended the Rwandan government for its commitment to unity, reconciliation and inclusive development over the past three decades, while reaffirming Israel's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Rwanda.

One of the evening's most symbolic moments was a live visual art performance during the candle-lighting ceremony. A large artwork in the shape of the number 32, representing the years since Liberation, featured dozens of unlit candles. Audience members were each given a paintbrush to add the flame to a candle, and as the final strokes came together, the artwork illuminated as a powerful symbol of remembrance, unity and hope.

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Musinga headlined the performances, backed by his live band. His set featured emotionally charged songs including Rita & Peter, which tells the story of a couple killed during the Genocide against the Tutsi before they could marry, and Agakanzu ka Murerwa, a deeply personal testimony recalling how, as a young boy, he was dressed as a girl to evade the killers.

He also performed Mudaheranwa, a song celebrating resilience, alongside Ibaruwa, Indabo, and Ndemye, before making way for rising poet Claudine Murekatete, who delivered her acclaimed poem Mukiriho alongside Derrick Don Divin.