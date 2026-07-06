Rwanda: Liberation Is a Duty Every Generation Must Carry Forward

This weekend, Rwanda marked the 32nd anniversary of Liberation, a moment where we are reminded that the country we call home today was neither handed to us nor built by chance.

It was secured through extraordinary sacrifice, courage and conviction by men and women who refused to accept that Rwanda would remain a country defined by ethnic divisions, exile, fear and despair.

On this day, we pay special tribute to all those who took part in the liberation struggle, especially those who paid the ultimate price. They gave their lives so that Rwanda could live again. They fought not for privilege, but for a country where every citizen would belong, where dignity would be restored, and where future generations would inherit hope instead of hatred.

Thirty-two years later, the Rwanda they helped liberate has made remarkable progress. A country once written off has rebuilt its institutions, restored security, pursued unity, expanded access to education and healthcare, and positioned itself as a nation of ambition and purpose. These gains are real, and they are worth celebrating.

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But Liberation Day must never be reduced to ceremony. It is a moment of reflection and renewal. The sacrifices that made today's Rwanda possible place a responsibility on every Rwandan to protect what has been achieved and to push the country even further.

The best way to honour our liberators is not only to remember them in words, but to live by the ideals for which they struggled. That means rejecting division wherever it appears. It means serving with integrity in public and private spaces. It means working hard, paying our dues, raising responsible children, protecting public resources, and refusing to take peace and stability for granted.

Liberation was not an end in itself. It opened the door to the hard work of nation-building. Each generation must now ask itself what contribution it is making to the Rwanda that those who sacrificed dreamt of: a prosperous, unified and dignified country that leaves no one behind.

The challenges ahead are not small. Rwanda must continue to create opportunities for its young people, grow its economy, strengthen resilience against global shocks, and deepen the culture of accountability and service. These tasks cannot be left to government alone. They require constant effort from every Rwandan, in every village, school, office, business and institution.

Those who liberated Rwanda did their part under the most difficult circumstances imaginable. Our responsibility is to do ours with the same resolve.

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As we celebrate 32 years of Liberation, let us remember that the greatest tribute we can pay to those who sacrificed is to keep building a Rwanda worthy of their courage.