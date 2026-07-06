Rwanda: The Happiness Equation

opinion

For the longest time, from the ancient Babylonians to some of the greatest minds that shaped our modern understanding of the world, such as Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein, human beings have used equations to uncover the world's most sought-after secrets and to understand even its most profound mysteries.

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The nature of time and space was once considered a hurdle far too great for the human race to overcome, until minds like Einstein finally made the leap, one certainly giant for mankind, with his theory of relativity, which transformed our understanding of time and space.

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Despite such advances, the world has remained desperately keen on solving the equation from which happiness is derived, and we have certainly had our share of dead ends.

From relationships to status and fame, we believed these were the ingredients that made our lives taste sweet, until modernisation convinced us that life could taste even sweeter and that there was one more brick to this house, one that was an absolute game changer and the final piece of a puzzle long overdue. As a result, the universal equation money equals happiness has become this generation's sacred cow. But the question that the majority have refused to ponder is whether that equation truly adds up.

The average childhood for most people consisted of early school mornings, a variety of household tasks that were non-negotiable, and the occasional punishment for a little mischief here and there. However, the childhood package of today's generation came with an extra-added bonus: the mentality that studying hard and securing a high-paying job would transform us into our happiest and most successful selves, that we would be indubitably set for life, both physically and emotionally.

A notable insight about the human race is that we are far more persuaded by the scar than the story, and the luxury lifestyles constantly flaunted on social media have only reinforced that notion. Thanks to platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and TikTok, the world now has a particular image of what a happy life looks like. Without designer cars and trips to the Maldives at least once a month, this generation's vision board of happiness appears incomplete. We have completely allowed social media to define and shape our understanding of happiness.

Ashley's latest post, featuring her Porsche and a wine glass in hand in Bali, is now yet another image pinned to that vision board. If the new iPhone 17 Mark got last week does not clearly show that he is happy, then what does?

This is quite different from simply being told that money is the ultimate key to a happy life, because what we now consider an everyday necessity also serves as a front-row seat to that "life of happiness" that was once merely promised to so many young people. As a result, because this narrative is constantly reinforced through the visual aids of our glorious digital age, it is accepted by the masses as unfiltered reality.

In addition to this, the luxurious lifestyle made possible by money has become a weapon masterfully wielded by marketers worldwide to drive consumerism to an all-time high. There comes a time in everyone's life when the mind slowly wanders into a state of imagination, where a bold yet simple headline appears: What would my best and happiest life look like? Then the motion picture begins, and this one is quite famous, one that everyone has seen and replayed countless times, a true blockbuster. For all who have watched it, the plot is the same: a beautiful, spacious house, holidays to any desired destination, and, of course, all the finest clothes and technology money can buy.

Globally successful luxury brands such as Rolex have even tied their products to this idealised vision of happiness through campaigns such as the 2009 slogan, A Crown for Every Achievement. The watch is portrayed as a crown you gift yourself with every milestone: when you earn your first six-figure salary, land that million-dollar deal, buy your first car, or your second and third, because is there really a limit? The message is clear: being wealthy is the gift that keeps on giving. It suggests that, although a luxurious lifestyle is already a reward in itself, the rewards never truly end, and you can always indulge yourself here and there because that is what a happy life looks like.

Before you know it, you, along with countless others, are working tirelessly to earn enough money to crown yourself with a Rolex and frolic with the herd into the land of abundance. Just like that, watches continue to sell year after year, and Rolex remains one of the world's leading luxuries watch brands. Although that campaign was launched 17 years ago, the aspiration for a life of luxury and success remains timeless across generations and continues to define what many people perceive as life's ultimate trophy. Therefore, brands that align themselves with that identity are, quite simply, on a flight people will always want to catch.

Behind the life of glamour and comfort sits money at the steering wheel. We are all familiar with the popular phrase, "Money buys happiness." That phrase did not grow on a tree either. After all, everything people are convinced contributes to a happy and lavish life is purchased with money.

With social media, entertainment, and marketing playing a significant role in reinforcing this idea, the thirst for a luxurious lifestyle has become a shadow from which no one can escape. Across every portrayal, whether in a status update, story, magazine, billboard, or film, the depiction of happiness is never left out of the picture. There is always a smiling face or a laughing voice, creating an implied causality that because money is presumably present, happiness naturally follows.

The 20th-century French philosopher René Girard developed a theory known as mimetic theory, arguing that we desire what we desire by observing what other people desire. So, when we truly stop to think about it, is our longing for a life of extravagant luxury even innate? If you are craving a smoothie, it is because your body is asking for one. But if you are craving a Rolex, a mansion overlooking the ocean, or a garage filled with luxury cars, there is a good chance that desire did not originate entirely from within. It may have been planted by the countless images, advertisements, and success stories that surround us every day.

This is not to suggest that money itself is evil or that the pursuit of financial success is misguided. On the contrary, there are many reasons why money has earned its place in the happiness equation. It provides security in an uncertain world, grants access to quality healthcare and education, and relieves people of the constant burden of worrying about their next meal or how they will pay next month's bills. Money creates opportunities, offers freedom of choice, and allows people to spend more time on the things they genuinely value. It is one of the few things in this world that can be advantageous to anyone, regardless of race, gender, colour, or background, suggesting that its place in the universal equation is not without reason.

However, certain gaps in the equation have led us to question its entire validity. If money alone equaled happiness, then the wealthiest individuals on earth would be the happiest by default, and stories of loneliness, depression, anxiety, and dissatisfaction among the rich would simply not exist. Yet they do. Time and again, we hear of celebrities, business executives, and public figures who appear to possess everything society tells us to desire, only to reveal that fulfilment remained frustratingly out of reach.

This suggests that while money may purchase comfort, it cannot guarantee contentment. It can buy a house but not a home, a crowd but not companionship, luxury but not purpose. Perhaps the flaw in the equation is not that money has no value, but that we have assigned it too much.

Happiness appears to operate less like a simple equation and more like a complex formula containing numerous variables. We have treated it as though it were a universal equation, valid for everyone, when in reality it is not. What formulates happiness for Steven may not be the same for Nathan. It is important to recognise that just because the variables differ from one person to another does not make the equation itself any less valid.

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Meaningful relationships, a sense of belonging, good health, personal growth, and purpose all play a role. These are the ingredients that cannot be purchased from a shelf, downloaded from an app, or delivered to one's doorstep in premium packaging. Ironically, some of the moments people cherish most, sharing a meal with loved ones, laughing with friends, or achieving a long-sought goal, belong to a very different kind of wealth.

As a society, we have mistaken a tool for a destination. Money was never meant to be happiness itself; it was merely intended to help us navigate life more comfortably.

Yet, somewhere along the way, the vehicle became the finish line. We began measuring success through salaries, possessions, and status symbols, often overlooking the less visible aspects of a fulfilling life that money cannot buy. In doing so, we risk chasing an image of happiness rather than happiness itself, only to discover that, once we finally catch it, it is nothing more than a cheap yet expensive imitation of the real thing.

The happiness equation, then, may not be money equals happiness after all. Rather, money is only one variable among a sea of others, important but insufficient on its own. Just as Einstein's famous equations revealed that the universe was far more complex than previously imagined, perhaps the pursuit of happiness is not a universal enigma with one definitive answer, but a personal quest for each individual to define.

Only when we recognise this can we begin solving the equation that has puzzled humanity for centuries.

The writer is a law student at Middlessex University- Mauritius Campus.