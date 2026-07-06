Rwanda: The Generation Born Free - Can We Truly Appreciate Freedom We Never Had to Fight For?

opinion

Growing up, I often listened to my elders tell stories about life as refugees--a life marked by displacement, uncertainty, and a deep longing for a place they could finally call home. At the time, those stories felt distant, almost unimaginable, yet their effects were still visible today. To my generation, they sounded like history. But as Rwanda marks Liberation Day, I find myself asking a simple yet profound question: Can someone truly appreciate freedom they never had to fight for?

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Can we fully value peace when we have never experienced the fear of insecurity? Can we truly appreciate calling Rwanda home when we have never known what it means to live as refugees? These are questions every young Rwandan should reflect on.

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There was a time when being identified as Rwandan was not something to be proud of; instead, it was often used as an insult. Some of our elders still recall being called "foreigner" or "refugee," depending on where they were and the circumstances, simply because of their identity.

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Today, that reality has changed dramatically. Around the world, people now speak proudly of Rwanda. Some search for family connections here, saying, "My grandmother was from Rwanda." Others admire our progress through initiatives like Visit Rwanda, which reflect a nation confidently telling its own story on the global stage.

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For my generation, this transformation feels normal because it is all we have ever known. Yet it is anything but ordinary.

Today's young Rwandan grows up dreaming without fear. A student may already know they want to become a doctor, engineer, footballer, filmmaker, or software developer even before finishing primary school. They plan for university, careers, and families with confidence in tomorrow.

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That confidence exists because they are not burdened by the fear of waking up in the middle of the night to flee their homes. They do not grow up expecting conflict to interrupt their education or silence their ambitions.

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Perhaps the greatest gift liberation has given my generation is something we rarely notice: lasting peace and security that allow us to face the present and the future with confidence.

Many of us think nothing of walking home after an evening with friends, travelling across the country, or planning years ahead. We move freely, study freely, and dream freely. For previous generations, these were not guarantees but fragile hopes.

The Rwanda we know today did not happen by chance. It was built through sacrifice, resilience, and determination. Many gave up their dreams, left their families, and others paid the ultimate price so that we could live in peace.

The opportunities we enjoy today stand on the shoulders of those who chose courage over comfort and country over self. But appreciating liberation should not be limited to a celebration every July. It comes with responsibility.

Our generation may never fight the physical battles our parents and grandparents faced, but we have our own mission. We must protect the unity they rebuilt, reject division, live with integrity, embrace innovation, and work to build an even stronger Rwanda.

In today's world, one of our most powerful tools is social media. While previous generations stood on physical frontlines, we stand on digital ones. Social media can spread misinformation, but it can also educate, inspire, and defend our values. We must reject genocide ideology and any attempt to revive the divisions of the past.

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Every post, video, or message is an opportunity to tell our own story before it is distorted by others. We are no longer defined by ethnic labels. We are simply Rwandans, united by a shared future.

Liberation is not only about remembering where Rwanda came from. It is about understanding where it is going and our role in shaping it.

Can someone appreciate freedom they never had to fight for? Yes, but only if they choose not to take it for granted. Every dream we pursue, every opportunity we create, and every act that strengthens unity is our way of honoring those who fought for the Rwanda we proudly call home.

The writer is a professional accountant currently pursuing certification with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).