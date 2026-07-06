Ghana: Dream Renewables Launches Solar Support Programme

Dream Renewables has launched a Community Infrastructure Support Programme to provide solar-powered infrastructure for underserved communities in the Ashanti Region.

The initiative invites applications from communities, schools, health facilities, and other local institutions seeking renewable energy solutions to improve access to healthcare, education, water, and other essential services.

A statement issued by Dream Renewables and shared with The Ghanaian Times said the programme seeks to identify and support high-impact solar energy projects in rural and peri-urban communities. The aim is to help bridge critical infrastructure gaps while promoting sustainable development.

It said the programme would support projects such as solar power systems for Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds and other health facilities, as well as solar-powered ICT laboratories for schools and training centres.

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Other eligible projects include solar-powered water systems, such as boreholes and water pumping solutions, as well as community infrastructure that uses renewable energy to improve access to essential services.

According to the statement, the initiative forms part of the organisation's commitment to improving lives through renewable energy and builds on previous interventions undertaken in different parts of the country.

It noted that Dream Renewables has previously installed solar power systems for health facilities, established a solar-powered ICT laboratory at Bomigo in the Volta Region, and implemented solar-powered water infrastructure projects to improve healthcare delivery, education, and community resilience.

The statement explained that the application process is designed to provide a transparent and structured platform through which communities and institutions can submit proposals based on their priority development needs.

It said applications would be assessed based on community need, potential impact, number of beneficiaries, sustainability, and project feasibility, to ensure that available resources are channelled into projects capable of delivering meaningful and lasting benefits.

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Eligible applicants include community leaders, traditional authorities, district assemblies, health directorates, educational institutions, and community-based organisations.

The statement added that all applications would undergo an initial review, after which shortlisted applicants may be invited for further assessment, including site visits and technical evaluations where necessary.

Applications are open until August 30, 2026, and may be submitted through an online application portal. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1VnmmJ63wkZFNRQsjGarLHSaRqrmVc2rIOazR-RLz3Y/edit Dream Renewables, a Ghanaian non-profit organisation, promotes renewable energy solutions, climate action, and skills development by implementing solar energy projects and equipping young people with practical renewable energy skills, while working with communities to advance sustainable development