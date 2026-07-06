Ghana: Faith Groups Key to Nation's Peace, Development - Minister

6 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By DANIEL DZIRASAH

SUNYANI — The Bono Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboah, has appealed to faith-based organisations not to relent in praying for the nation in order to sustain the peace and stability Ghana continues to enjoy among the comity of nations.

He said despite the challenges confronting the country, Ghana remains peaceful and stable, and emphasised the importance of prayers in holding the nation together within its democratic dispensation.

Mr Akwaboah made the call at the Bono Regional National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service held in Sunyani yesterday.

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He noted that the event was not merely ceremonial, but provided an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on their identity and achievements as a people, as well as their journey in democratic governance.

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The minister stated that while economic and infrastructure development were important, equal attention must be given to building the moral and spiritual lives of citizens to achieve holistic national development.

He urged Ghanaians to renew their mindset, cultivate positive attitudes towards public property, eschew corruption and poor work ethics, and demonstrate patriotism in support of the government's reset agenda.

Delivering the sermon, the Bono Regional Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Pastor Christopher Kofi Agbenyefia, called on Ghanaians to use the occasion to reflect, revive and embrace values of responsibility to strengthen state institutions.

He said reverence for God remains one of the greatest values a nation can instil in its people, as it promotes wisdom in leadership and fosters unity among citizens.

Pastor Agbenyefia further stressed the need for Christians to rekindle the fear of God in the country to help restore the nation onto the path of righteousness, citing 2 Chronicles 7:14 to support his message.

The non-denominational service, held at Christ the King Cathedral, was attended by a cross-section of the public, including senior high school students, members of the security services and local councils of churches.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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