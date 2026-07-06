Zimbabwe: UK - Jameson Mashakada Receives Mbe for Advancing Race Equality in King's Birthday Honours

UK-based Zimbabwean Jameson Mashakada has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours List 2026 in recognition of his services to race equality, diversity and inclusion across the UK Civil Service.

TravelGuides ZimbabweMashakada, an accomplished UK civil servant, has served for 22 years across several government departments, including the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Department for Environment, the Department for Business, and HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Over the years, he has built extensive expertise in policy development and implementation, operational delivery, public sector management, tax administration and advising UK government ministers and senior officials.

A recognised race equality champion and policy professional, Mashakada described the award as recognition of a collective effort rather than an individual achievement.

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"I am truly humbled and honoured to receive this recognition. This MBE is not just a personal milestone; it reflects the collective efforts of the many colleagues, mentors, friends and community members who have inspired, supported and challenged me throughout my journey.

"I remain committed to championing race equality, diversity and inclusion, mentoring others, and helping create opportunities for future generations. I hope this recognition encourages others, especially those from migrant communities, to believe that with purpose, perseverance and service, anything is possible," he wrote on social media.

Originally from rural Masvingo, Mashakada's journey has taken him from Zimbabwe to Westminster and now to Buckingham Palace, where his decades of dedicated public and community service have earned him one of Britain's highest honours.

TravelGuides ZimbabweBeyond his professional career, he has become a respected community leader, promoting equality and inclusion while championing the welfare and advancement of Zimbabweans and other communities in the United Kingdom.

The British Embassy in Zimbabwe congratulated Mashakada, describing the honour as a fitting recognition of his outstanding contribution to public service.

"Congratulations to Jameson Mashakada MBE on being awarded an MBE in His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours 2026 for Services to Race Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in HMRC and across the UK Civil Service.

"This prestigious honour is a fitting recognition of over two decades of outstanding public service, leadership, and dedication to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion. From beginning his career as an Administrative Assistant to becoming Head of VAT Deductions Policy Team at HMRC, Jameson's journey is a powerful example of excellence, perseverance and commitment to serving others.

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"Beyond his distinguished civil service career, Jameson has made a lasting impact through mentoring, community leadership, education, faith-based service, and supporting future generations to achieve their full potential.

"His achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring leaders both in the UK and around the world.

"Congratulations, Jameson, on this well-deserved honour. We celebrate your remarkable contributions and wish you continued success as you continue to inspire, lead and make a difference."

The King's Birthday Honours List is published annually to recognise individuals who have made exceptional contributions to British society through public service, voluntary work, innovation, entrepreneurship and community leadership.

The honours system celebrates people who have made significant achievements in public life or demonstrated an outstanding commitment to serving and improving their communities across the United Kingdom.