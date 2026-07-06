Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Yussuf Alli Urges Team Nigeria to Embrace Discipline in Pursuit of Medals

Team Nigeria is expected to compete in 10 sports at the Games, which will hold in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to 2 August

With 16 days to the start of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, former Commonwealth champion Yusuf Alli has challenged Team Nigeria athletes to embrace discipline, professionalism and excellence as they step up preparations for the competition.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mr Alli, who chairs the Elite Athletes Development and Podium Board, delivered the charge during Team Nigeria's first official meeting in Aberdeen, Scotland, where he reminded the athletes that success at the highest level requires much more than talent.

He urged members of the contingent to observe camp rules, including meal times, training schedules and transportation arrangements, while prioritising adequate rest to aid recovery and enhance performance.

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"Success at this level is built on discipline. Every minute matters. Be punctual for meals, respect the bus schedule, arrive early for training and give your body the rest it needs to recover. These are not ordinary routines; they are the habits of champions. If we all do the little things right, the medals will take care of themselves," Mr Alli said.

He also reminded the athletes of the responsibility that comes with representing Nigeria on the international stage.

"When you wear the colours of Nigeria, you represent more than yourselves, you carry the hopes and pride of millions of Nigerians.

"Compete with courage, support one another and let your conduct, both on and off the field, reflect the excellence our country is known for. We want Team Nigeria to be remembered not only for winning medals but also for professionalism and character."

Mr Alli speaks from experience. He won medals for Nigeria at the 1986 Commonwealth Games before claiming the men's long jump gold medal at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland, New Zealand, one of the country's most memorable achievements at the Games.

Also addressing the athletes, the Second Vice President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Akuchukwu Aghazu, urged the team to remain focused, united and disciplined throughout the competition.

"Discipline and focus must guide everything you do from now until the end of the Games. Stay committed to your goals, avoid distractions and remember that you are stronger together than as individuals.

"Look out for one another, protect each other and uphold the values of Team Nigeria wherever you go. Unity will be one of our greatest strengths in Glasgow."

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Team Nigeria is expected to compete in 10 sports at the Games, which will hold in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to 2 August.

According to the NSC, officials are optimistic that the team's discipline, preparation and unity will translate into podium finishes and further strengthen Nigeria's rich legacy at the Commonwealth Games.