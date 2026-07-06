Gambia: German Envoy Urges Gambians to Invest in Education, Skills Instead of the 'Back-Way'

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic Germany to The Gambia has urged young Gambians to shun the 'back-way', saying families should invest in education or vocational training instead in order to qualify for legal migration work visas.

Ambassador Klaus Botzet, made this call in an exclusive interview with The Point on Wednesday at his office.

"The back-way is a bad way" Ambassador Botzet warned.

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"Too many young people have lost their lives, and what they don't understand yet is that the rules have been tightened by the European Union. The large majority do not qualify for asylum. After arrival, most of them will end up in confinement and after three months will be sent back. The whole money for the trip is wasted."

His remarks come as more youths from sub-Saharan African continue to embark on this perilous journey by sea and across the Sahara in a bid to reach European shores.

The German envoy also gave a clearer picture of Gambian Diaspora in Germany.

"Over 16,000 Gambians live in Germany, most of whom are doing very well, have found work and are well integrated. Only about 1,500 that have not done great and will have to leave."

He appealed to families to welcome all returnees. "Those who return voluntarily receive bonus payments in several thousands of euros. They can invest that money here into a business of their own or whatever they choose to do."

To those Gambians who are thinking of migrating, he has a clear message for them and that is 'let them stay away from the back way.'

To lessen the financial burden of dangerous migration, Ambassador Botzet encouraged families to invest in skills instead.

"If your family wants to invest in you, let them invest in your education. Learn a trade, for instance become an electrician or a carpenter or a tailor. Get a certificate and become an expert in something. Then, if you still want to migrate, you have a chance for a migration work visa." he added.

Botzet noted that Germany issued over 300 visas last year ranging from family reunifications to work visas for certified professionals.

"We want experienced experts - nurses, electricians, or whatever it may be. They are welcomed and have good job prospects in Germany."

Boosting trade and SMEs

The ambassador also stressed the need to strengthen trade and local production.

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"As we speak, there are some German and European investors here for example, who are looking at exports from The Gambia. Gambian cashew nuts are high quality, actually the best quality you can get. But too few producers here export their products to Europe, where they get the best prices. Too much of these products go first to Asia, get blended, and most of the wealth stays there." he observed.

Germany, he said, is supporting two projects to grow Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in The Gambia.

"One leverages investment of returnees or people in the Diaspora. If they invest part of their remittances into a Small and Medium-sized Enterprise, they can ask for a topping up."

"If someone wants to invest €3,000 into a bakery or any other business, he can get another €3,000 to top up this investment if he applies and fulfills the conditions."

The second project is building the capacity of the credit sector, in particular Credit Unions to develop into full banks for SMEs.

"A large milestone has been achieved with the opening of a training academy by the German Association of Credit Unions, where the staff of the credit unions are trained in understanding the credit business."

Ambassador Botzet observed that too many big Gambian businesses focus on import, which does little for local production.

"That's why we're supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. They can create more jobs, train people and produce for exports."