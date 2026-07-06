Uganda: Museveni Defends Media Regulation, Opposition Bail Policy

Kampala — President Museveni has defended the government's opposition to granting bail to some opposition figures facing criminal charges

He said that releasing suspects before trial could expose witnesses to intimidation and undermine the country's justice system.

Speaking during a national address on Saturday evening, Museveni said the government's position on bail is based on the need to protect witnesses and preserve the integrity of criminal investigations.

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Museveni argued that releasing suspects who later intimidate witnesses would weaken the justice system and make it difficult to successfully prosecute criminal cases.

He warned that if witnesses lose confidence in the legal process, security agencies could resort to unlawful methods of dealing with suspects, instead of relying on the courts.

The President also revisited the unrest that followed the arrest of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, in November 2020.

He said security agencies successfully thwarted what he described as attempts to destabilize Kampala after the presidential election.

Museveni cited the opposition slogan "Tajja Kulayira" (meaning "He will not be sworn in") as evidence that some political actors intended to prevent the inauguration of an elected president through violence rather than through legal processes.

He further condemned what he described as the harassment of supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), particularly women, saying every Ugandan has a democratic right to support the political party or candidate of their choice without intimidation.

Responding to criticism over Uganda's human rights record, Museveni dismissed claims that the country has returned to the era of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Referring to the opposition slogan "Bizemu" ("It has returned"), he argued that unlike previous regimes, suspects are now arrested, prosecuted and taken before courts of law instead of being killed or disappearing without trial.

The President also defended calls for tighter regulation of the media, citing comments by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has previously compared Uganda's media environment with that of the United Arab Emirates.

Museveni questioned why many Ugandans admire Dubai's order and development while opposing stricter regulation of the media at home.

Museveni's remarks come amid an ongoing national debate over the constitutional right to bail, particularly for opposition politicians and government critics facing charges such as terrorism, treason and unlawful assembly.

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Article 23 of the Constitution guarantees every accused person the right to apply for bail, although the decision to grant it rests with the courts, subject to the law. Human rights organisations and opposition leaders have argued that prolonged pre-trial detention violates constitutional rights, while the government maintains that courts should also consider public safety, the seriousness of offences and the likelihood of witness interference.

The President's latest remarks reinforce his administration's long-standing position that bail should be restricted in cases where suspects are considered likely to interfere with witnesses or threaten public security, a debate that is expected to intensify as Uganda moves closer to the next general elections.

You could also make this more balanced by incorporating responses from opposition leaders, constitutional lawyers, or human rights organisations to provide readers with both the government's position and the counterarguments.